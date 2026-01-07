Maersk appoints Ditlev Blicher as NA regional president

Maersk has appointed Ditlev Blicher as Regional President for North America, effective January 1, 2026. He succeeds Charles van der Steene, who has held the role since January 2024.

Blicher most recently served as Maersk's Regional President for Asia Pacific, a position he has held since 2023. He joined Maersk in 2020 and has held senior leadership roles with a focus on operations and general management. Before joining the company, he was CEO for Asia Pacific at DB Schenker. He previously served as President for Asia Pacific and Europe in freight forwarding at UTi Worldwide and as Executive Vice President for group operations at CEVA Logistics.

© Maersk

Van der Steene will move into the role of Managing Director for Maersk's India, Middle East, and Africa region. He previously served as Regional Managing Director at Damco between 2016 and 2019, prior to its integration into Maersk.

Commenting on his new role, Blicher said he looks forward to working with the North American organisation and continuing the development of the company's logistics activities in the region, with a focus on growth and operational performance.

The leadership changes reflect Maersk's ongoing adjustments to its regional management structure across global markets.

