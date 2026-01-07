Food processing equipment portfolio expands in Asia and Italy

Effective January 1, 2026, Urschel will expand its food processing portfolio by offering Kronen commercial processing equipment in additional markets. The collaboration will cover Asia through Urschel Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. and Italy through Urschel International Ltd.

Under this arrangement, Urschel will distribute Kronen equipment such as washers, dicers, slicers, dryers, and conveyors alongside its existing precision cutting machinery. Sales and technical support will be handled through Urschel's established regional networks.

Kronen develops machinery and processing lines for fresh food applications, with a focus on hygienic and efficient processing. The collaboration between the two companies was first announced on May 13, 2025.

From May 2025, customers in the United States and Mexico were able to purchase Kronen equipment directly through Urschel. Urschel offices in Pakistan and China subsequently joined the sales programme. As of January 1, 2026, distribution will extend to Italy and additional markets across Asia.

Existing Urschel sales representatives will continue to support customers with inquiries related to both Urschel and Kronen equipment. In the United States and Mexico, joint sales activities began in July 2025. In Asia, Urschel will assume responsibility for sales from 2026 onward.

According to Urschel, the collaboration is intended to broaden the range of processing solutions available to its customer base by combining the two companies' product portfolios. Further technical and product information related to Kronen systems is expected to be added to Urschel's communication channels over time.

