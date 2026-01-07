Rivermaid Trading Company welcomes new export sales manager

Rivermaid Trading Company announced that Chris Medeiros has joined the organization as export sales manager.

Medeiros has deep roots and extensive experience in production agriculture, packing operations, commercial strategy, and brand development. His career has focused on aligning quality and consistency from orchard to consumers.

"My passion for this industry started in the field," said Medeiros. "Growing great fruit is where everything begins but over time, I realized that long term success comes from understanding and investing in the entire process. How fruit is handled, marketed, and delivered to the consumer matters just as much as how it's grown."

© Rivermaid Trading CompanyChris Medeiros

In his new role, Medeiros will focus on supporting Asian export initiatives, strategic commercial development, and research-driven growth efforts, working closely with the executive team to strengthen the company's global presence and long-term partnerships.

"Rivermaid is investing thoughtfully in the future," said Medeiros. "Its commitment to quality, professionalism, and continuous improvement aligns perfectly with the values I've carried throughout my career. I'm excited to help support our growers, customers, and partners as we continue building a reputation for excellence across handling, production, and marketing."

Medeiros also brings extensive experience working with regulatory, water, and industry boards, providing perspective and resilience in navigating an increasingly complex agricultural landscape.

"Chris's addition strengthens our ability to support and grow our existing export programs, while creating capacity to thoughtfully evaluate new opportunities across regions, seasons, and commodities. We're thrilled to add Chris to our team," said Patrick Archibeque, president and CEO of Rivermaid Trading Company.

"The future of our industry will be shaped by experienced professionals who share a clear philosophy; consistent quality, strong partnerships, and smart investment in people and systems," Medeiros said. "I'm excited about what lies ahead and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the company's continued success."

For more information:

Justin Bloss

Rivermaid Trading Company

Tel: +1 (209) 369-3586

https://www.rivermaid.com/