EFI celebrates impact they made in produce industry in 2025

Equitable Food Initiative marked a year of progress in 2025, advancing responsible labor practices, strengthening industry collaboration and driving meaningful worker engagement throughout the fresh produce supply chain.

In 2025, the organization celebrated its 10th year as an independent nonprofit with landmark program expansions and strengthened industry partnerships. Thanks to firm commitment from participating retailers, nearly $30 million has been generated in worker bonuses since the launch of the EFI certification program, recognizing workers' essential role in upholding EFI's rigorous labor and integrated pest management standards. In welcoming diverse new suppliers this year, including Rainbow Valley Orchards, one of the smallest companies to achieve certification, the organization's certified operations now span more than 300 locations across the Americas.

This year, the "Engagement 2.0" version of the Ethical Charter Implementation Program (ECIP) will launch, further raising the bar on social responsibility across the industry.

© Equitable Food Initiative

L-R: LeAnne Ruzzamenti, Peter O'Driscoll

As a founding board member, Costco Wholesale continues to play a leadership role in expanding the organization's impact and reach, serving as the largest contributor to the worker bonus on EFI-certified farms, and as the first retailer to invite its entire fresh produce supplier network into ECIP.

EFI advanced its commitment to workforce development by training 220 additional workers in the foundational skills of communication, problem-solving and conflict resolution, bringing the total number of workers and supervisors who have received this multi-day, intensive training to 3,158 since 2014. The organization also joined state agencies and industry partners across California to begin work on a statewide framework for the documentation, assessment and credentialing of agricultural skills, helping build pathways to long-term economic mobility for this essential and professional workforce.

To further strengthen certification integrity, EFI updated its Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured® program, improving efficiency while maintaining the rigorous standards trusted by buyers and growers. "These refinements ensure that the program continues to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving industry, while preserving the credibility and rigor that stakeholders rely on," said Peter O'Driscoll, executive director of EFI.

EFI continued amplifying the voices and contributions of farmworkers throughout the year with targeted campaigns, including Farmworker Awareness Week, Hispanic Heritage Month and the organization's second annual Farmworker of the Year campaign. From more than 50 nominations, five finalists were selected, and Rafael Teran Melchor of Stemilt Growers was named the 2025 Farmworker of the Year. "These stories remind the entire industry, and consumers, that the people behind our food are leaders, innovators and essential contributors," said LeAnne Ruzzamenti, EFI's director of marketing and communications. "Celebrating their impact is central to our mission."

EFI also welcomed seven new members to its board of directors in 2025.

