"We will make the most of both structures to move forward"

2026 promises to be a busy year for Les Halles du Verger. The young French company based in the Sarthe department has just taken over Breton wholesaler Le Roux Primeur and is preparing to open several new sites and diversify its activities.

With the acquisition of Le Roux Primeur, based in Vannes, Les Halles du Verger is expanding its presence in Brittany. "We were attracted by the structure, history, and age of this family business. More importantly, we do the same business but in radically different segments," explains Ulrich Boisnay, manager and partner of Les Halles du Verger. Specialized in supplying restaurants and local authorities, Le Roux will enable Les Halles du Verger to broaden its positioning, which until now has focused on open-air markets and supermarkets. "We have a lot to learn from each other. Their expertise will enable us to develop our vegetables in the Sarthe department, particularly those we do not grow ourselves, such as cauliflowers and artichokes. Additionally, we will be able to position our products in Brittany, especially for apples and pears. This partnership will enable us to consolidate purchases as well as secure supplies. The idea is to get the best out of both structures and move forward.

Exponential growth

Les Halles du Verger continues to expand with the opening of a third site on March 1st, this time at the MIN market in Tours. This will be a new site, with the aim of developing a full-service wholesaler (GASC), initially focusing on the company's traditional clients before gradually opening up to the catering sector. A fourth site is also being considered for 2026 in another town of the Center region. Next year will also see the relocation of the company's head office, a few kilometers from the current site, still in Allonnes, to a logistics warehouse with a quadrupled surface area. At the same time, Les Halles du Verger will be diversifying into the Sarthe department. "We used to be tree growers, and now we will also be vegetable producers," explains Ulrich Boisnay.

Les Halles du Verger

