Aartsen operational in its fifth branch in Mumbai

© Aartsen"Our strategy has always been to have a wide spread on both the import and distribution side. With facilities in the Netherlands, Belgium and Asia, we import everything fresh from more than 800 producers from over 60 countries worldwide and distribute it daily to more than 1,250 customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, northern France, and the Ruhr region in Germany. All sales are from our warehouse at one of our three branches in the Benelux," says Aartsen CCO Menno van Breemen.

The family business, which has specialised in the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables since 1907, has thus been committed to spread, continuity and added value for generations. The expansion into the Far East with our Hong Kong office followed this seamlessly just under 14 years ago. More than 175 customers are served weekly in more than 15 countries. 40% of distribution is in China, and 60% in some 15 countries in South and Southeast Asia. So now follows the fifth branch in Mumbai with the same strategy. "We are going to make sure we serve 1st and 2nd tier cities in freehold, online, and retail in India."

© Aartsen

Officially operational in Mumbai since September, this is Aartsen's 5th branch. "India is not a fast growth market for us, but a market where we want to have a structural presence. After a controlled start-up phase, the team is now running completely according to the Aartsen way of business. The office is located at a strategic spot between wholesale markets, airports, cold storage, port, as well as to attract local talent. From Hong Kong, two experienced colleagues, after necessary preparations, moved to Mumbai to build a strong foundation together with the local team."

The team in India was recently strengthened with two new colleagues with in-depth knowledge of the different markets and regions in India. "A complementary team with local market knowledge, combined with international experience, was an absolute prerequisite for us," says Van Breemen. Aartsen India's focus is on further expanding the fruit range in India and the surrounding markets of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. "We were already operating here from Hong Kong, but we're convinced that a physical presence is essential to really add value. By being closer to the market, we can move faster, respond better to supply and demand and offer our producers more options in sizes, varieties and quality categories."

© Aartsen

Wholesale market Mumbai

Aartsen aims to build a robust network in India and increase its market share step by step, always with the goal of getting the right product to the right place for optimal results. "We strongly believe in long-term cooperation," Van Breemen concludes. "This is why we cordially invite all our partners to visit our new office in Mumbai and see how we can grow further together." Aartsen sees India as a logical next step within its international network and aims to grow the organisation in a controlled way in the coming period. "We're building here with the same conviction as elsewhere: sustainable, transparent and in close cooperation with our partners."

Menno van Breemen

Aartsen

Tel: +31 (0) 765 248 105

[email protected]

www.aartsen.com