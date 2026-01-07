New office Prime Fruit Partners

Prime Fruit Partners is proud to announce that they will be moving to a new office effective January 1, 2026.

"Prime Fruit Partners opened on May 1, 2025, in a small office just outside the fruit district in Barendrecht. Given our company's growth ambitions and the value of having the office on top of our warehouse, this move is the right choice. In Freshgard, we have found a professional partner to take the next step. We will be occupying a beautiful new 180m² office, equipped with all the necessary facilities. We will also be using their 5,500m² warehouse with climate-controlled storage, eight cells, and twelve docks. Europe Retail Packing is also located on-site, allowing us to provide the necessary packaging services to our customers."

New adress:

Prime Fruit Partners B.V.

Koopliedenweg 3

2991 LN Barendrecht

T: +31615003001

[email protected]

www.primefruitpartners.com