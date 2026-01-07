Middle East market embraces Chinese mushrooms through Onedayone–Finc partnership

Onedayone Group, a fruit and vegetable trader, has partnered with Finc, one of China's mushroom producers, to supply Chinese mushrooms to the Middle East, with Dubai as a key hub. The partnership marks a further step in Onedayone's overseas expansion of Chinese agricultural products.

In recent years, China's fruit and vegetable exports have grown steadily, with values generally rising alongside shipment volumes, reflecting stable quality and pricing. Alongside staples like apples, pears, and citrus, specialty products are diversifying exports. Chinese mushroom shipments to the UAE rose roughly 87% year-on-year in 2024, followed by a further 46% increase in January–November 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

© One Day One Europe

Through the partnership, Onedayone aims to combine Finc's production capabilities with its own market access and distribution experience to support the development of its mushroom business in the Middle East. Finc operates automated production facilities and holds multiple patented technologies related to mushroom cultivation and processing. Standardized production, controlled hygiene, and rapid post-harvest handling help support product quality under cold-chain conditions during the export process.

Onedayone Group has operated in Dubai for over 16 years, serving retail, wholesale, foodservice, and e-commerce channels. Its local presence enables the company to adapt packaging, logistics, and distribution strategies to regional market requirements.

The initial lineup of co-branded products features White Shimeji and Brown Shimeji mushrooms. By leveraging their complementary strengths, the two companies expect the partnership to support broader market awareness of Chinese mushroom products in the UAE.

Maggie Peng

Onedayone Group

Tel: +86 18717865462

[email protected]

www.onedayonegroup.com