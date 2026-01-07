2025 represents a transformational year from lemons to avocados

Limoneira Company reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended October 31, 2025.



Management Comments

Harold Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "Fiscal 2025 represents a transformational year in Limoneira's strategic evolution from moving our primary focus away from an oversupplied lemon offering to avocados, which provide much greater demand and stronger long-term consumption growth potential. The fourth quarter included strategic transformation costs totaling approximately $7 million, and these decisions are expected to yield approximately $10 million in savings and enhanced operational efficiencies in fiscal year 2026. We systematically took steps to address the fundamental oversupply in global lemon markets by repositioning around what we believe to be sustainable competitive advantages, including our new partnership with Sunkist. The partnership is expected to deliver concrete benefits starting in fiscal 2026 by achieving meaningful annual cost savings and operational improvements. It is also intended to remove pricing pressure while strengthening our packing margins and providing access to premium Sunkist customers."

Fiscal Year 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, total net revenues were $42.8 million, compared to total net revenues of $43.9 million in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. Agribusiness revenues were $41.3 million, compared to $42.5 million in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Other operations revenue was $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year.

Agribusiness revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 includes $19.2 million in fresh packed lemon sales, compared to $8.4 million of fresh packed lemon sales during the same period of fiscal year 2024. Approximately 821,000 cartons of U.S. packed fresh lemons were sold in aggregate during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 at a $23.33 average price per carton, compared to approximately 470,000 cartons sold at a $17.95 average price per carton during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Brokered lemons and other lemon sales were $12.5 million and $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal years 2025 and 2024, respectively.

The Company recognized $0.3 million of avocado revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $8.9 million of avocado revenue in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Approximately 396,000 pounds of avocados were sold in aggregate during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 at a $0.79 average price per pound, compared to approximately 4.6 million pounds sold at a $1.92 average price per pound during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

The Company recognized $2.9 million of orange revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.7 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024. Approximately 148,000 cartons of oranges were sold during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 at a $19.67 average price per carton, compared to approximately 91,000 cartons sold at an $18.99 average price per carton during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Specialty citrus, wine grape and other revenues were $2.9 million, compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Due to the termination of the farm management agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance, LLC effective March 31, 2025, there was no farm management revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $2.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Total costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $53.9 million, compared to $46.6 million in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $11.1 million, compared to operating loss of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Net loss applicable to common stock, after preferred dividends, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $8.8 million, compared to net loss applicable to common stock of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Net loss per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $0.49, compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.11 for the same period of fiscal year 2024. The increase in net loss and net loss per share compared to the prior year period reflects $6.7 million in strategic transformation costs including expenses related to the Sunkist transition, tree disposals for the expansion of avocado production and other non-recurring costs and expenses.

Adjusted net loss for diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $8.0 million or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 adjusted net loss for diluted EPS of $1.6 million or $0.09 per diluted share. A reconciliation of net income or loss attributable to Limoneira Company to adjusted net income or loss for diluted EPS is provided at the end of this release.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to income of $1.2 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024. A reconciliation of net income or loss attributable to Limoneira Company to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this release.

Fiscal Year 2025 Results

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, total net revenues were $159.7 million, compared to $191.5 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreased agribusiness revenues from lemons, avocados, wine grapes and farm management, partially offset by increased agribusiness revenue from oranges. Operating loss for fiscal year 2025 was $20.4 million, compared to operating loss of $6.2 million last fiscal year. Net loss applicable to common stock, after preferred dividends, was $16.5 million for fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $7.2 million last fiscal year. Net loss per diluted share for fiscal year 2025 was $0.93, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.40 in fiscal year 2024.

For fiscal year 2025, adjusted net loss for diluted EPS was $14.0 million compared to adjusted net income for diluted EPS of $11.0 million for fiscal year 2024. In fiscal year 2025, adjusted net loss per diluted share was $0.79 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.62 for fiscal year 2024, based on approximately 17.8 million and 17.7 million, respectively, adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance and Longer-Term Outlook

The Company expects fresh lemon volumes to be in the range of 4.0 million to 4.5 million cartons for fiscal year 2026. Avocado volumes are expected to be in the range of 5.0 million to 6.0 million pounds for fiscal year 2026.

The Company expects to receive total proceeds of approximately $180 million from Harvest, LLCB II, LLC and East Area II spread out over seven fiscal years, of which $10 million was received in April 2025 and $15 million was received in fiscal year 2024.

