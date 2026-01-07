New baby leaf production in Slovenia, the centre of Europe

As Europe seeks more reliable and sustainable local food production, Green Gardens Dobrovnik is moving into the final planning phase of a large-scale baby leaf greenhouse project in northeastern Slovenia. The project is further strengthened by the involvement of Pieter Slaman (GaaS), one of the world's leading baby leaf growers. Supported by experienced European partners, the next-generation greenhouse project aims to deliver year-round, locally produced leafy greens using advanced greenhouse systems and an integrated, renewable energy concept.

© Green Gardens Dobrovnik

Project rendering

Final phase of planning

A year and a half after the first rumours surrounding the development of a greenhouse zone called Green Gardens Dobrovnik, concrete facts are now emerging about this ambitious Slovenian project. The project has entered the final phase of planning, with Letters of Intent being signed and key partners selected. These include Belgian MGS provider Green Production Systems and Dutch greenhouse builder Van der Hoeven, both internationally recognised specialists in high-tech greenhouse and system development.

Green Gardens Dobrovnik aims to position itself among the early European adopters of the latest baby leaf production concepts developed in North America, primarily using European technology and placing a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility, operational efficiency, and long-term scalability. The main focus is on producing high-quality, pesticide-free baby leaf lettuce in a fully controlled process that eliminates the need for washing and uses contact-free packing to preserve natural freshness. This approach minimizes waste while delivering an extended shelf life.

A significant contribution: Pieter Slaman joins Green Gardens

A notable milestone for the project is the involvement of Pieter Slaman (GaaS), who has played a central role in the development of modern baby leaf systems over the past decade and is widely recognised as one of the world's leading practitioners in this field.

"Green Gardens is doing amazing work, and my goal is simple: to help build systems that truly work for the plants, the people, and the business. This is a story about building innovation that is practical, scalable and sustainable at the same time," Pieterexplains.

His engagement also reflects a broader professional transition back to Europe: "America has served me well, both personally and professionally, and I will always value the friendships, lessons, and opportunities it gave me. My new home base will be Slovenia – a place that feels like returning to my roots while stepping into future opportunities. Together with Green Gardens Dobrovnik, we are developing a next-generation greenhouse project for Europe, combining high-tech growing, renewable energy, and a strong commitment to local food supply. I am proud to contribute my knowledge, operational experience, and a long-term partnership mindset to this project."

© Green Gardens Dobrovnik

Integrated energy systems for year-round production

What makes the project particularly compelling is not only the choice of crop – baby leaf lettuce, which continues to show strong momentum in international markets – but the way it is intended to be produced. The greenhouse concept is designed for consistent, year-round cultivation, supported by an integrated and diversified energy strategy. Sustainability lies at the core of the approach, with the energy system currently being finalised through detailed technical and economic assessments.

The planned system is designed around a carefully balanced mix of renewable and low-carbon energy sources, including wood pellet CHP units, geothermal energy, solar power with battery storage, heat pumps using shallow groundwater, and a CCU (Carbon Capture and Direct Use) unit. All technologies are being integrated through European engineering expertise and could position Green Gardens among the most sustainable greenhouse operations globally.

Confidence in execution is reinforced by the team behind Green Gardens Dobrovnik. The project brings together EU-based partners and three main investors with a proven track record in building and scaling complex businesses. Their combined experience spans large-scale battery storage companies (NGEN), international agricultural development, hospitality and fine dining – including the ownership and operation of Milka, a two-Michelin-star restaurant and boutique hotel in the Slovenian Alps – as well as commodity trading in carbon markets.

Matej Bandelj, CEO of Green Gardens Dobrovnik, has built his career around real estate developments with a strong focus on low-energy and passive standards: "Combining advanced vegetable-growing technologies with sustainable energy is what today's food system increasingly requires – and it can be done. Retailers are asking for it, and consumers are becoming ever more informed and environmentally conscious." When asked about potential challenges ahead, Bandelj remains pragmatic: "The most demanding challenges related to land development and technology have already been addressed. We are working with a highly experienced, multidisciplinary team of people and European companies. The remaining challenge is operating in an environment where support frameworks for sustainable big-scale agricultural projects vary significantly across neighbouring countries, with some offering more favourable agricultural subsidy schemes. A more levelled playing field in Slovenia would improve investment predictability and help strengthen food self-sufficiency."

© Green Gardens Dobrovnik

A strategic location for Europe's food security

From the purchase of land without utility connections to near execution within just two years, Green Gardens Dobrovnik is on track to produce pesticide-free baby leaf lettuce, grown without physical human contact during production. Located in Central Europe – on approximately the same longitude as Vienna (AT) and about 130 kilometres north of Milan (IT) – and with ample land secured, the site allows for expansion into four development phases. Each phase is designed to produce 10 to 15 tonnes of baby leaf lettuce per day, should the project remain focused solely on lettuce in later stages.

With its scale, location, and technology concept, Green Gardens Dobrovnik has the potential to become a long-term contributor to a resilient and sustainably produced food supply in Central Europe.

