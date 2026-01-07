Noatum Ports signs MoU with Al Dahra Agriculture to advance Egypt’s logistics capabilities

Noatum Ports, the international ports operating arm of AD Ports Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Dahra Agriculture – Egypt, to advance Egypt's logistics infrastructure and further enhance its position as a regional hub for trade and supply chain solutions.

Based on the MoU, Noatum Ports aims to explore joint investment and development opportunities through its Safaga Terminal to bolster Egypt's logistics ecosystem, support Egypt's agricultural and trade sectors and meet the growing demand for efficient, technology-enabled supply chain solutions.

© AD Ports group

The collaboration with Al Dahra Agriculture focuses on providing logistics capabilities including warehousing and storage, customs clearance, and supply chain digitalisation. The collaboration is expected to enhance agricultural supply chains, strengthen food security, and promote sustainable growth in Egypt's fast-developing regions, particularly in the east and south regions.

AbdulAziz Al Balooshi, Regional CEO Africa & Asia - Noatum Ports - AD Ports Group, said: "This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to promoting Egypt's logistics ecosystem and fostering growth within key industrial and agricultural sectors. By combining Noatum Ports' extensive expertise in port operations and supply chain management with Al Dahra Agriculture's leading position in food and agribusiness, we aim to deliver world-class, efficient, and sustainable logistics solutions that strengthen trade flows and regional connectivity."

Raouf Tawfik, CEO of Al Dahra North Africa: "We are delighted to enter into this strategic collaboration with Noatum Ports, which marks an important milestone in our mission to strengthen Egypt's agricultural supply chains. By working together, we can unlock greater efficiencies, integrate advanced logistics solutions, and deliver seamless connections from farm to global markets. This partnership not only supports our commitment to sustainable growth and food security in Egypt, but also enhances the competitiveness of our nation's exports on the international stage."

AD Ports Group continues to expand its footprint in Egypt through strategic investments in port operations, integrated logistics hubs, and maritime services that facilitate the smooth movement of goods across domestic and international markets. These initiatives are closely aligned with Egypt's national development plans to enhance its trade and industrial infrastructure, strengthen food security, and stimulate economic growth.

