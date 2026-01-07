Multiple PACA updates ahead of holidays

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has imposed sanctions on 14 produce businesses for failing to meet contractual obligations to the sellers of produce they purchased and for failing to pay reparation awards issued under the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA).

Groserylist LLC of Tamarac, Fla., for failing to pay $115,812 to a California seller. As of the issuance date, Rory Richards was listed as the sole member.

From The Garden LLC of Pharr, Texas, for failing to pay $74,401 to a California seller. As of the issuance date, Maria Pressley, Rito Lomeli and Alejandro Pena were listed as the members.

Potato Specialty Co. of Lubbock, Texas, for failing to pay $16,386 to a Texas seller. As of the issuance date, Larry Ezell and Angela Taylor were listed as the officers, directors, and major shareholders.

Chef Mumsie's Brands LLC of Dana Point, Calif., for failing to pay $31,098 to a Florida seller. As of the issuance date, Bridgette Horton was listed as the member/manager.

Jim Pandol and Company, Inc. of Selma, Calif., for failing to pay $6,200 to a Texas seller. As of the issuance date, James A. Pandol was listed as the officer, director and major stockholder.

SMCA Operations LLC of Pittsburgh, Pa. for failing to pay $14,441 to a Pennsylvania seller. As of the issuance date, Abdullah Salem was listed as the member/manager.

Agustin Barrales Produce, Inc of Perris, Calif., for failing to pay $47,226 to an Arizona seller. As of the issuance date, Agustin Barrales was listed as the officer, director and major stockholder.

Integral Fresh LLC of Reedley, Calif., for failing to pay $305,578 to a California seller. As of the issuance date, Matthew C. Brletic, MC Brletic Farms LLC and Campos Automotive Consulting, Inc, were listed as members.

Oscar Produce of Brooklyn, N.Y., for failing to pay $17,058 to a Pennsylvania seller. As of the issuance date, Oskar Krakhmal was listed as the officer, director and major stockholder.

Alvarez Farms LLC of Everett, Wash., for failing to pay $39,004 to a Texas seller. As of the issuance date, Ruben Alvarez was listed as the member/manager.

Washington Export LLC of Yakima, Wash. for failing to pay $106,202 in favor of a New York seller. As of the issuance date, Jeffrey C. Lublin was listed as the manager/member. Javier B. Munguia, another principal at the time of the order, has challenged his responsibly connected status.

Flava Fresh LLC of Miami, Fla., for failing to pay $55,489 to a California seller. As of the issuance date, Charles Andrew Sahadath was listed as the member/manager.

Cultimex Corp. of McAllen, Texas, for failing to pay $38,400 to a Texas seller. As of the issuance date, Santiago Buendia Gutierrez was listed as the officer, director and major stockholder.

Solstice Growers LLC of McAllen, Texas, for failing to pay $5,857 to a Texas seller. As of the issuance date, Alberto Sevilla was listed as the manager.



Also, on Sept. 23, 2025, USDA listed Samra Produce & Farms, Inc and its sole principal, Harbhajan Singh, as being restricted from operating in the produce industry in Press Release No. 092-25. This is a correction of that press release. Samra Produce & Farms, Inc and Singh are not restricted from employment or affiliation with any PACA licensee as previously stated.

USDA also announced that Fresh Market La Morenita LLC, from San Antonio, Texas has satisfied an $11,201 reparation order resulting from unpaid produce transactions under PACA. The company has met its obligations and is now free to operate in the produce industry. Rocio Gonzalez was listed as the sole member of the business and may now be employed by or affiliated with any PACA licensee.

On Feb. 21, 2023, the USDA filed an administrative complaint alleging that James Corrado Inc (Corrado), of Clinton, N.J., doing business as Corrado Specialty Goods, failed to make full payment promptly of $1,101,728.90 to 12 sellers for multiple lots of produce purchased, received and accepted in interstate and foreign commerce, in violation of PACA. The complaint also alleged Corrado, doing business as Corrado's Wine Grapes, Inc, failed to make full payment promptly of $515,56l.30 to three sellers for multiple lots of produce.

USDA and Corrado entered into a Consent Decision and Order in which Corrado agreed to pay the unpaid produce sellers listed in Appendices A and B to the complaint and to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $50,000. Corrado has satisfied the terms of the Consent Decision and Order, and the finding that it committed repeated and flagrant PACA violations has been permanently abated without further process. The case has been closed.

Meanwhile, on Dec. 26, 2024, USDA filed an administrative complaint against Produce and More Enterprise LLC (Produce and More) of Houston, Texas, alleging the company failed to make full payment promptly for multiple lots of produce purchased, received and accepted in interstate and foreign commerce, in violation of PACA.

USDA and Produce and More entered into a Consent Decision and Order finding that Produce and More committed repeated PACA violations by failing to pay $213,944.79 to seven produce sellers. The Consent Decision and Order took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Antana Capital Sapi de CV, the sole shareholder of Produce and More, may not be affiliated with any PACA licensee until Oct. 10, 2026, and then only with USDA approval and the posting of a USDA-approved surety bond. Antana Capital Sapi de CV is also ineligible to be licensed under PACA until Oct. 10, 2027, and then only with USDA approval and the posting of a USDA-approved surety bond.

On Sept. 10, 2025, PDLA Inc of Commerce, Calif. and doing business as Primo Growers & Distributors, posted a $100,000 surety bond to employ Miriam Marquez, as required by PACA. Marquez was an officer of LMS Distributors LLC in Los Angeles, Calif. when the company failed to pay multiple reparation awards issued against it.

Pursuant to the PACA, any PACA licensee wishing to employ an individual who failed to pay a reparation award or has been subject to a USDA disciplinary action must post a USDA-approved surety bond. USDA will hold the bond to provide assurance the licensee will conduct business according to the PACA and will pay any reparation awards that may be issued against it. If, at the end of a four-year period, there are no reparation complaints pending against the licensee, the bond can be terminated; if any reparations complaints are substantiated, they can be satisfied by the bond.

