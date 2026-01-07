Following our publication of its WARN notice and subsequent industry reaction, AeroFarms has issued a statement saying the company will continue operating and supplying microgreens to customers.



In a press release dated December 19, 2025, AeroFarms said it had received "sudden and unexpected notice" earlier this month that it would not receive the funding required to continue operations, but that its situation has since changed.

According to the statement, "an existing stakeholder has agreed to provide funding to AeroFarms, enabling the company to continue operations and explore strategic alternatives." The company expressed gratitude to employees, partners, vendors, customers, and stakeholders for their support.

The press release did not disclose details regarding the size, duration, or conditions of the new funding, nor did it provide clarification on workforce status, facility operations, or whether the WARN notice submitted to Virginia Works will be amended or withdrawn.

AeroFarms also stated that it will not be scheduling interviews and will not comment further beyond the statement provided. The WARN notice remains publicly available at the time of publication.



