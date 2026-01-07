Leadership succession announced for Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc. announced a planned leadership transition: Steve Barnard, co-founder and chief executive officer, will assume the role of executive chairman of the board, and John Pawlowski, currently president and chief operating officer, will become chief executive officer, effective at the close of the company's annual meeting of shareholders in April 2026. The announcement reflects the company's succession planning and the strength of its operational bench in avocados and mangos across retail, wholesale, and foodservice channels.

"As we plan for our next chapter, I'm proud of the team that has grown this business from a local operation into a global leader," said Barnard. "This transition is about continuity for our customers and grower partners—sustaining the operational discipline, product quality, and service reliability they count on from us. Since joining the company, John has brought tremendous leadership and operational expertise, and I am confident that his strategic vision and decades of experience in the global food industry makes him the ideal leader to guide Mission through its next chapter of growth."

© Mission Produce

L-R: John Pawlowski, Steve Barnard

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO and grateful to Steve and the board for their confidence," said Pawlowski. "The company is positioned to keep elevating the avocado and mango experience—partnering with retailers and foodservice operators to grow consumption, improve consistency, and accelerate growth. I am excited to lead our talented team as we continue to focus on operational excellence, strong grower relationships, and category-building programs that create value across the supply chain. The future is bright for the company, and I look forward to building on the incredible foundation Steve and the team have created."

Pawlowski joined the company in April 2024 as president and chief operating officer. He is a highly accomplished executive with more than 25 years in the global food and foodservice industry, specializing in business development, system optimization and executive team management. Prior to Mission, Pawlowski served as president and COO of Lipari Foods, an independent distributor, and served for more than 16 years at J.M. Smucker in a variety of leadership positions, culminating with a role as vice president of international. Pawlowski holds a Master of Business Administration from Kent State University and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Miami University.

Since joining the company, Pawlowski has focused on process improvement, logistics optimization, and productivity—work that supports its vertically integrated model, strengthens service for retail and foodservice partners, and aligns the organization around continuous improvement and collaboration.

As executive chairman, Barnard will chair the board and provide strategic oversight, working closely with Pawlowski and the company's leadership team to advance its long-term vision for responsible growth and category stewardship.

For more information:

Jenna Aguilera

Mission Produce, Inc.

[email protected]

http://www.missionproduce.com/