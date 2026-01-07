PML Seafrigo appoints new UK and Ireland CEO

PML Seafrigo UK & Ireland has announced the departure of chief executive Mike Parr and the appointment of Sean Smith as his successor. Smith took up the role on 1 December 2025.

PML Seafrigo UK & Ireland operates as part of the Seafrigo Group, which provides temperature-controlled logistics services across 26 countries on five continents. Smith assumes leadership of the UK and Ireland business following a career in logistics spanning air, ocean, and road freight, as well as advisory roles supporting clients with business strategy and performance planning.

© PML Seafrigo

Before joining PML Seafrigo, Smith worked for a privately owned family business that was later acquired by a global logistics operator. He will now oversee the company's operations in the UK, continuing its development within the wider Seafrigo Group structure. Smith will be responsible for a workforce of 115 permanent staff and will be based at the company's Heathrow and Kent locations.

Eric Barbé, chief executive of Seafrigo Group, commented on the transition, saying, "Mike is highly regarded within the industry, having worked for over 33 years within the perishable freight sector, during which he successfully grew PML to become one of the UK's leading logistics companies with an enviable track record for innovation and customer relations excellence and an overarching commitment to delivering a quality service."

Barbé added, "We are grateful for Mike's substantial contribution to both Seafrigo and the temperature-controlled logistics category in general. We are delighted to welcome Sean to the Seafrigo family and look forward to working with him to further grow our presence in the UK and globally."

Commenting on his appointment, Smith said, "I was attracted to the significant potential that exists within PML Seafrigo and excited by the prospect of leading the company into the next chapter of its progression."

He added, "PML Seafrigo already enjoys an enviable reputation for customer service excellence and a genuine superior quality service proposition. My job will be to harness these – and other – key values and work with the team to establish a new blueprint for success in line with the vision shared by myself and Seafrigo Group."

The leadership change marks a transition period for the UK and Ireland business as it continues operations within the Seafrigo Group's global cold chain network.

