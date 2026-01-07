BASF | Nunhems has agreed to acquire Noble Seeds Pvt. Ltd., a recognized player in India's vegetable seed sector. BASF | Nunhems will add two crops, cauliflower and radish, to its current portfolio, complementing existing crops such as hot peppers, watermelons, gourds, and tomatoes. The transaction is subject to statutory approval, which is expected by the end of Q1, 2026.

© BASFFrom left to right, Noble Seeds: Surinder Kaur, Sudha Mani, Ravi Rana (standing), Lakshmi M. N., G. K. Hegde (standing). From BASF | Nunhems: Rajendra Velagala, Rene Hogenboom, and G. Chaluvaraju.

Noble Seeds Pvt. Ltd. is a vegetable seed company headquartered in New Delhi, India. Founded in October 2004, it is known for breeding and supplying hybrids of key crops such as cauliflower, radish, tomato, hot pepper, watermelon, gourds, okra, and cucumber. It is now one of India's fastest-growing vegetable seed companies, with a presence across the country. With 154 employees, Noble Seeds is a leading seller of cauliflower hybrid seeds in India.

According to the CEO of Noble Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Lakshmi Narasimhaiah Madenahally: "This agreement with BASF | Nunhems brings our company to the next growth level. It is initiating a new chapter for our team and our customers. By combining BASF | Nunhems' breeding excellence and innovation capabilities with our strong regional germplasm, market understanding, and distribution reach, we are building a stronger foundation on which to serve Indian growers with high-performing vegetable seed solutions."

"Today's signing marks another milestone in our presence in the growing vegetable market," said Maximilian Becker, BASF | Nunhems Senior Vice President. "Noble Seeds is the right partner for us. Together, we will become a market leader in India in the years to come, strengthening our crop rotation portfolio as well as our connected offers in the fruits and vegetables market."