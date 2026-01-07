Enduring Ventures to acquire McCain South Africa vegetable operations

US-based holding company Enduring Ventures has announced plans to acquire the vegetable manufacturing operations of McCain South Africa. The transaction includes the Harvestime brand. Enduring Ventures, which already has interests in South Africa, stated that it intends to expand the portfolio through the introduction of a new premium frozen vegetable range.

McCain South Africa's vegetable manufacturing activities include a processing facility in Springs, Gauteng, and a raw processing plant in Marble Hall, Limpopo. Together, these operations employ more than 350 people.

"This acquisition represents a meaningful step in expanding our long-term presence in South Africa," says Xavier Helgesen, managing director of Enduring Ventures. "We are committed to partnering with the team, growers, and suppliers to continue delivering quality and stability while building on the strong foundations already in place."

According to the acquisition announcement, the transaction is intended to support operational continuity. Employees are expected to remain in place, while existing relationships with farmers and suppliers are set to continue. Products will continue to be supplied to retail and consumer markets under the same standards currently in use.

Following the transaction, McCain South Africa will focus on its core potato portfolio. The company plans to allocate resources toward product development, technology, and operational efficiency within its potato business.

"This strategic decision supports our ambition to focus on our potato business, where we see significant opportunities for innovation and growth. By streamlining our operations, we can invest further into technology and product development for the South African market," says Gaynor Poretti, managing director of McCain South Africa.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval. A decision from the Competition Commission is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

