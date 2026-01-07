2025 Trailblazer Award recipient announced

The Produce Moms® announced that Angela Hernandez of Trinity Fruit is the recipient of The Produce Moms Trailblazer Award for 2025. The award, presented annually, honors individuals "doing work that matters the most," as described by Lori Taylor, CEO and founder of The Produce Moms.

Hernandez's leadership and creative vision at the company have helped diversify grower income, expand consumer access to fresh produce and better-for-you beverages, and build direct connections between shoppers and the orchards where their food is grown. She has been instrumental in the development and success of The Fruitful Market, the company's direct-to-consumer fresh produce subscription and gift box program, and Squeezed Juice®, a line of all‑natural juices that align with her passion for wellness and clean ingredients.

"Angela's a brilliant marketer," said Taylor. "She has been a champion in bringing in different revenue streams for the company and drawing a closer connection to the consumer in the process. Recently, she had a very serious and fragile battle with breast cancer. She stepped away from work completely, yet the company and her department didn't falter, largely due to Angela's mentorship skills and empowering leadership style. Her journey has inspired many to live and work with greater purpose."

© Angela HernandezAngela Hernandez

Hernandez's battle with breast cancer made a deep impact across the produce industry. Following her diagnosis with stage one estrogen‑positive breast cancer in April 2023, she underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy, 25 rounds of radiation, and six surgeries, all while staying closely connected to her team and the work she loves.

Today, she is cancer‑free and has emerged with a renewed sense of purpose, a stronger commitment to authentic wellness storytelling, and a powerful testimony that is inspiring colleagues, customers, and communities.

"I will say it allowed me to be a little more intentional and aware of what I'm doing and how I'm doing it," said Hernandez. "We work with fruits and vegetables. I was always passionate, but now I am even more passionate about the things we consume, how we're selling it, and how we're talking about the things we grow. Not just to sell it, but how we are using it to sell the wellness aspect and have it be genuine and authentic."

Hernandez was honored on a special episode of The Produce Moms Podcast, where she joined Taylor to discuss her wellness journey, her work at Trinity Fruit, and how faith, family, and fresh produce have shaped her approach to leadership and life.

For more information:

Lori Taylor

The Produce Moms

[email protected]

http://theproducemoms.com/