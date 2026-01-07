Provider of packaging solutions highlights progress towards 2030 sustainability goals

Tosca has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, Driving Change Together, highlighting progress towards its 2030 sustainability goals and reaffirming its commitment to measurable, partnership-driven transformation across the supply chain.

The report showcases achievements across environmental performance, operational excellence and customer value creation. Key outcomes from 2024 include:

10 percent reduction in water-use intensity versus 2022

268,000+ tonnes of single-use cardboard eliminated from supply chains

51 percent of electricity sourced from renewables

47 percent reduction in Scope 3 emissions vs. 2023 - already exceeding Tosca's 2030 target

Over 339,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions avoided for customers

57 million cubic metres of water saved through reusable systems

100 percent RFID tagging on new products across the U.S., U.K., and EU

Eric Frank

These results underscore the company's focus on data-driven sustainability, operational innovation and strategic partnerships that support customers in meeting tightening regulatory requirements, including the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and evolving Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks in Europe and the United States.

"Our 2025 Sustainability Report shows what is possible when we drive change together. In 2024, we partnered closely with our customers to eliminate single-use packaging, cut emissions and improve efficiency - all backed by verified data," said Eric Frank, CEO of Tosca. "We have already exceeded our 2030 Scope 3 goal, advanced circularity across our network, and helped customers achieve measurable environmental and operational gains. This proves that sustainability isn't just the right thing to do - it's a smarter, more resilient way to run a supply chain."

The theme Driving Change Together reflects the company's belief that meaningful progress is built through collaboration across the value chain. Key initiatives included:

Strengthening partnerships to reduce food waste, logistics emissions and packaging impact

Expanding the use of Tosca Asset IQ™ to improve supply chain traceability and minimise losses

Supporting customers' transition to reusable systems in line with PPWR and EPR policies

Reinforcing closed-loop operations and circular product design

The company enters 2026 and beyond with strong momentum, continuing to invest in circular assets, reusable infrastructure, digital intelligence and automation to accelerate circularity for customers across retail, food production and logistics.

"With this sustainability report, we prove that sustainability driven by partnership isn't just possible: it's value driven, it's practical and it's the path forward to a company having truly circular packaging, reusable and recyclable," added Frank.

