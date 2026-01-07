A new technology ensures the guaranteed minimum weight of tomatoes

Recently, Bulltec Srl supplied Apofruit Donnalucata with an advanced processing line designed to package organic, orange-red cherry tomatoes in trays with a guaranteed minimum weight. The line was installed at the Apofruit Donnalucata plant in Scicli, Sicily.

© Bulltec Srl

"We developed this plant specifically for processing high-quality organic cherry tomatoes," explains Ruggero Ricci, owner of Bulltec. "It is particularly suited for varieties such as datterino, piccadilly, and ciliegino, which require extra attention during selection, weighing, and packaging. The technical solutions minimize the risk of damage and mechanical stress while ensuring the product's integrity, appearance, freshness, and organoleptic profile."

In terms of performance, the line packs 35 to 38 trays per minute while ensuring high weighing precision. The weighing system ensures that the weight of these products remains within 2% of the target weight, a crucial outcome especially for high-value items like organic produce.

The system installed at the Scicli plant is notable for its production flexibility. It enables Apofruit Donnalucata to swiftly adjust the production line to accommodate various product qualities, weights, and packaging formats, meeting the demands of large-scale retailers and specialized markets.

"This project was designed to maximize the value of excellent products, such as Sicilian organic cherry tomatoes, by combining high-precision weighing, reliable performance, and the gentlest handling possible," Ricci continues.

© Bulltec Srl

Through this partnership, Bulltec strengthens its position as a technological partner for Apofruit and the fruit and vegetable industry. This collaboration builds on Bulltec's experience designing customized processing plants that improve production efficiency and product quality. "This relationship is rooted in over thirty years of shared history and collaboration with RG di Ricci Riziero, a company pivotal to the industry for many years. Today, this legacy continues and evolves with Bulltec, which is dedicated to carrying on this expertise with pride and an innovative vision."

This investment further solidifies Apofruit's standing as a frontrunner in implementing technological solutions and pioneering processes in the fruit and vegetable industry.

For more information:

