New partnership for post-harvest automation

On 21 November, Viscon Group, Division Q and Koppert Cress officially confirmed their collaboration during a signing ceremony in Monster. The partnership represents an important step toward fully automated post-harvest processes at Koppert Cress, including seamless software integration, advanced vision inspection systems and a smooth, well-coordinated installation and implementation process.



From left to right: Dave van Os, Project Leader Division Q, Charlotte Langerak-Visser, CEO Viscon Group, Stijn Baan, General Manager Koppert Cress

By joining forces, Viscon Group, Division Q and Koppert Cress say they are setting a new benchmark for efficiency and scalability in the food supply chain, from harvest through to packaging. "This partnership shows that future-proof horticulture starts with collaboration, trust and the shared ambition to build smart solutions that truly make a difference."

A shared vision of innovation and continuity

What connects Viscon, Division Q and Koppert Cress goes beyond technology alone. At the heart of the collaboration is a shared belief that innovation is essential for sustainable growth and resilient, future-ready food production. As family-owned companies with deep roots in horticulture, they share a vision in which reliability, efficiency and progress go hand in hand.

"At Viscon, we believe technology doesn't just automate processes, it fundamentally transforms horticulture," says Charlotte Langerak, CEO of Viscon Group. "By developing smart systems that work alongside people, we make production environments more efficient, more sustainable and more people-friendly. For us, automation is not a goal in itself, but a means to future-proof businesses, with better data control, reduced reliance on labour and maximum flexibility in logistics."

"At Koppert Cress, we believe technology helps us create greater impact with fewer people. By working together with Viscon, we are taking a major step toward a future where quality, speed and sustainability go hand in hand," adds Stijn Baan, Managing Director of Koppert Cress.

The solution: Viscon as system integrator

Within this collaboration, Viscon takes on the role of system integrator and strategic development partner. At present, Viscon is assuming responsibility for the management and servicing of existing machines in the post-harvest environment at Koppert Cress, ensuring immediate support and operational continuity.

Division Q complements this role by acting as project lead. It is responsible for guiding the entire automation journey, from coordinating all involved parties to ensuring that system implementation is efficient, future-proof and as sustainable as possible. Division Q ensures that every solution seamlessly integrates with Koppert Cress' processes and contributes optimally to its operational objectives.

In addition, the partners are jointly exploring opportunities for further automation and integration in the future. This includes potential software connections with ERP, MES and WMS systems, as well as the development of tailored solutions such as camera-based grading and advanced packaging machinery. While these elements are still in the exploratory phase, the ambition is clear: to create a scalable, intelligent and future-ready system that can grow alongside the needs of Koppert Cress.

Throughout this process, Viscon and Division Q actively contribute their technical expertise, development capabilities and integrated approach to process optimisation, always aligned with the specific requirements and quality standards of Koppert Cress.

