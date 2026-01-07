AeroFarms to close Virginia facility, terminates all 173 employees

AeroFarms' Virginia operating entities say they will wind down all operations and close their Ringgold facility this Friday, 19 December 2025, after what they describe as an unexpected withdrawal of financial support from their largest investor, according to a WARN notice submitted to Virginia Works.



The notice was issued by New AeroFarms, Inc. and AeroFarms Danville Farming Company LLC and lists Carlos Nuñez, Vice President, Human Resources, as the point of contact. "This letter is to inform you that New AeroFarms, Inc. and AeroFarms Danville Farming Company LLC (collectively, the 'Companies') have made the difficult decision to wind down all of their operations and close the facility located at 1526 Cane Creek Pkwy, Ringgold, VA 24586 (the 'Facility')," the notice states.



The companies say the closure "will result in the permanent termination of all of the Companies' 173 employees, including employees working remotely." The notice adds: "Of the total employees, 127 are Virginia residents."



Investor withdrawal cited as trigger

"Contrary to the Companies' expectations, the Companies' largest investor decided to withdraw any further financial investment into AeroFarms Danville Farming Company LLC and New AeroFarms, Inc.," the letter states, citing "the investor's unannounced restructuring and change in priorities."



"Since receiving this notice from the investor, the Companies have been diligently attempting to negotiate an extension with the investor or to secure other funding from their other current investors, potential new investors, and financial institutions," the notice continues. "Unfortunately, the Companies' efforts to obtain additional capital have failed, and they have come to the conclusion that they cannot continue operations until they are able to obtain new funding from other sources."

Complete workforce termination

"All employees of the Companies are being terminated," the notice states. "There is no union representation." The job classifications listed in Schedule A include executive roles, including one CEO and one CFO position, indicating that the terminations apply across all levels of the organization.

The companies note that "a small number of Affected Employees may remain for a short time" after closure to wind down operations.



To read the WARN notice in full, click here.

