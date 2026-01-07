“India’s bigger papaya crop grows over 50%, supports export expansions"

India's papaya exports are heading into a stronger phase, supported by a significantly larger crop and better fruit quality overall, says Arvind Jethva of fresh produce exporter Krupali Traders, based in Gujarat. "Papaya production in India is estimated to be about 60% higher than last year, when unfavourable weather sharply reduced exportable volumes. The main producing belts for papaya export are Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, together supplying a more reliable pipeline for fresh shipments."

© Krupali Traders Import and Export

According to Jethva, "The F1 papaya variety has become the standard grade for export across India. Exporters favour this line because it combines good eating quality with a relatively long shelf life and versatility in use. The same fruit can be shipped fresh and also used in a wide range of processed products, including sweets and other food applications, giving it steady demand from different customer segments." He adds, "for export, buyers typically look for larger fruit, roughly 3 to 6 inches in length and around 1 to 1.5 kg in weight, and prioritise firmness, size and taste rather than strict Brix specifications."

Quality this year is better than the previous season, when much of the crop was unsuitable for export, Jethva highlights. "This season, the papaya's firmness and flavour are in line with requirements, and larger sizes are also supporting our export selection. With cold-chain logistics and careful handling, Indian papayas have a shelf life of around 30 days after harvest, making it feasible to ship them by sea even to distant markets such as Canada."

© Krupali Traders Import and Export

Jethva shares that farm-gate pricing is currently around USD 0.2 per kg in Gujarat, with higher levels reported in Maharashtra due to cost differences and longer transport distances. "The production and marketing season is staggered state-wise, beginning with Maharashtra's export movement from late November through to the end of January, followed by around a month of supply from Uttar Pradesh, while Gujarat's peak export window begins around the second month of the calendar year, overlapping with UP and extending availability."

Krupali Traders currently ships fresh papaya to markets including Dubai, Canada, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. "We mainly export to these destinations via refrigerated sea freight to keep logistics costs manageable. In the future, we plan to explore destinations across Europe and the U.S., where Indian papaya often goes into processing. Overall, there is room for growth as supply, quality, and market linkages continue to develop," Jethva concludes.

Arvind Jethva

Krupali Traders Import and Export

Tel: +91 960109 0109

Email: [email protected]

www.krupalitraders.com