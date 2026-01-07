Church Brothers comments on the completion of Mann Packing acquisition

Church Brothers Farms announced that it has officially completed its acquisition of key assets and operations of Mann Packing from Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

The acquisition immediately expands Church Brothers' annual volume with capacity to grow through the newly integrated Gonzales, CA facility: a 200,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fresh-cut plant that includes 160,000 square feet of production and cold storage space, 40,000 square feet of offices, and 7.5 acres designated for future expansion.

With the acquisition now complete, the company can, with scale and capability, deliver a full retail fresh-vegetable offering – from value-added cut vegetables and packaged salads to specialty items and a broad assortment of field-packed products.

"This is a pivotal moment in our company's growth," said Brian Church, chief executive officer at Church Brothers Farms. "By bringing Mann Packing into the family, we are significantly expanding our retail capabilities while sharpening our operational focus. We're moving with urgency, discipline, and ambition because our goal isn't just to participate in the retail category; it's to be a significant player."

The acquisition allows the company to support both sides of its business more effectively. All retail processing will move to the Gonzales plant, providing year-round dedicated retail production while freeing up its San Juan Bautista, Yuma and Northern Mexico facilities for continued foodservice growth.

"This deal creates immediate advantages across our business," said Jeff Church, chief operating officer. "Retail customers gain a simplified, stable, single-location supply chain, while our foodservice customers benefit from expanded capacity and focus at our other facilities. It's a meaningful win for our customers, our employees, and our long-term growth strategy."

Founded in Salinas in 1937, Mann Packing is known for products such as Broccolini®, Stringless Sugar Snap Peas, Broccoli Cole Slaw, and cut vegetables and specialty items. Church Brothers will continue to nurture trademarks like Broccolini while conducting a full evaluation of Mann's branded products as part of the integration process.

"Mann's has been an innovator in our valley for nearly nine decades," said Brian Church. "We're proud to steward that legacy forward—with the same commitment to quality and creativity, but now with the scale, farming network, and operational capabilities that we can provide."

With full operational integration targeted for April 1, 2026, the combined organization will be focused on executing a strong launch year, expanding retail salad production, and leveraging its vertically integrated farming model to deliver consistent quality and supply across all channels.

