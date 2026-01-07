Automation documentary traces 50 years of industrial robotics

Cimcorp has released a 30-minute documentary marking its 50th year of operations, outlining the company's development alongside broader changes in automation and intralogistics. Titled The Future of Automation, the film presents the company's history through interviews with current and former employees, as well as external contributors, and includes a forward-looking discussion on automation technologies.

The documentary traces Cimcorp's origins to the 1970s in Pori, Finland, where it began as part of Oy Rosenlew Ab, initially focused on industrial tools. The company sold its first commercial robot in 1975, an event widely regarded as the starting point of its automation activities. Cimcorp later adopted its current name in 1986, following its acquisition by Wärtsilä. During the 1980s and 1990s, the company expanded internationally, with automation systems for picture tube manufacturing forming a major part of its business.

That market collapsed with the transition to flat-screen technology, which significantly reduced demand for picture tube automation. According to former executives and board members featured in the film, the sudden decline forced Cimcorp to reassess its market focus. The company subsequently expanded into other sectors, including tire manufacturing, food and beverage processing, and warehouse and distribution automation.

Cimcorp underwent a management buy-out in 2003, returning to Finnish ownership. Growth in tire industry automation and logistics systems supported its operations in the years that followed. In 2010, the company acquired RMT Robotics to strengthen its presence in North America. Four years later, Cimcorp became part of Murata Machinery, a Japan-based logistics automation group, which expanded its access to global markets.

The documentary also highlights how technologies developed in earlier decades remain relevant. Modular robotic systems originally designed for manufacturing are now applied in tire production, while automated storage, retrieval, and order-picking systems are used in warehousing and distribution. Cimcorp currently operates offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

In its final section, the film looks ahead to developments such as artificial intelligence and its role in automation. Robotics academic Mirka Leino notes that automation has become embedded across industries rather than functioning as a standalone sector. The documentary concludes with reflections from company leadership on continuity within the organisation, including its emphasis on collaboration and technical development, as Cimcorp enters its next phase of operations.

