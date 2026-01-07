FDP Group completes acquisition of UNFI Canada Produce

The FDP Group, distributor of ethnic, organic, and conventional produce, has acquired the UNFI Canada Produce division.

This represents a new chapter for FDP Group and specifically Fresh Direct Produce as it will provide an even broader selection of fresh, high-quality produce while strengthening its position within the organic market. Fresh Direct Produce has two distribution centres in Western Canada – one in Vancouver, British Columbia and one in Calgary, Alberta.

© FDP Group

"This strategic acquisition will further increase our ability to service and meet the needs of our organic customers across Western Canada," said Adri de Wet, group president. "UNFI Produce has an extensive history, and we will continue to uphold their dedication to the organic category."

Looking ahead, the FDP Group will continue to prioritize its customers by providing exceptional service and quality by expanding their global partnerships.

For more information:

Peter App

FDP Group

Tel: +1 (604) 255-1330

[email protected]

www.freshdirectproduce.com