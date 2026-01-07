Carrot Side Dish Sizzlers nab Joe Nucci Innovation Award

Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ has been awarded the Joe Nucci Innovation Award, presented by Produce Business, for its Carrot Side Dish Sizzlers. This annual award recognizes impactful innovations and spotlights products that introduce new formats, elevate convenience, and bring fresh, modern ideas to the produce aisle.

Selected from among the Top 10 finalists for the 9th Annual Joe Nucci Innovation Award, Bolthouse Fresh™ Side Dish Sizzlers earned top recognition for their distinctive combination of convenience, flavor, and versatility. Developed to meet growing demand for quick, high quality meal solutions, this new side dish reimagines carrots as a ready to serve option, creating new occasions and driving category growth for retailers.

© Bolthouse Fresh FoodsAvailable in two culinary inspired varieties–Garlic Herb and Sweet Honey Heat–the product provides consumers with a modern, flavorful option that elevates meals while delivering meaningful differentiation at shelf.

"We are honored and proud to receive the Joe Nucci Innovation Award. Carrot Side Dish Sizzlers are a great example of category insight led innovation we're driving across our business. Our goal is to create products that reimagine the role of carrots in today's meals. This recognition celebrates not only this product, but the broader innovation pipeline and quality commitments that define us," said Melissa Oliver, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Bolthouse Fresh Foods.

For more information:

Karen White

Bolthouse Fresh Foods

[email protected]

www.bolthousefresh.com