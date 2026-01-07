Malaga exported more avocados and mangoes in the first nine months of this year than in all of 2024

On Monday, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, stated that Malaga exported more avocados and mangoes in the first nine months of 2025 than in all of 2024.

During his visit to Trops headquarters in Vélez-Málaga, Fernández-Pacheco said that from January to September 2025, Malaga exported 106,943 tons worth 307.5 million euros, compared to 106,478 tons worth 357 million euros for all of 2024.

© Junta de Andalucía

The export volume increased by 33.2% compared to the 80,284 tons shipped in the first nine months of 2024, and the export value rose by 13.2% from the 271.6 million euros achieved in the same period last year.

"The discussion of agriculture in La Axarquía mainly focuses on the tropical fruit sector. This supranational organization of fruit and vegetable producers is a national leader, holding 40% of the avocado market and 55% of the mango market in Spain," he added.

© Junta de Andalucía

He stated that "these figures put Velez-Malaga on the global tropical sector map and position Trops among the most competitive markets in up to 22 European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands."

The Minister also noted that over six years, the Andalusian Government will provide Trops with 14 million euros to improve its operational programs through subsidies to FVPOs from EAGF funds. He added that 8.6 million euros of this aid have already been disbursed.

"These figures reflect the importance of our producers and their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and efficiency to set an example for other countries," he emphasized.

© Junta de Andalucía

"The Andalusian Government will continue supporting companies and producers that promote more profitable, competitive, and sustainable agriculture. We will keep raising our voices to support the sector whenever needed so that all its needs are included in the next CAP after 2027, as will be clear in the demonstration this Thursday in Brussels," he said.

José Linares, president of Trops, thanked the Minister for his interest in understanding the reality of the Andalusian tropical sector. "For us, as a producers' organization, it's vital that the authorities understand the challenges and opportunities we face," he added.

For more information:

Andalusian Regional Government

www.juntadeandalucia.es