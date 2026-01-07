"Glimpse of performance in real-world conditions for Canadian and U.S. growers"

Since the inception of indoor lettuce growing in North America, Enza Zaden has been a pioneer in breeding varieties that meet the demands of this emerging market. A year-long trial with new varieties and Sollum Technologies' dynamic lighting solutions at the Biophi research facility in Leamington is part of this effort. And, with results to show for it, three new high-density varieties will be launched commercially in 2026.

© Enza Zaden

© Enza Zaden

Monthly assessments

John Gray, Product Developer Leafy CEA at Enza Zaden, explains that the trial at Biophi allowed the company to test early-stage material from its high-density CEA breeding program under conditions that reflect commercial setups in North America. Each month, teams assessed yield, quality, and shelf life across multiple lettuce types, including crispy, eazyleaf/batavia, romaine, and red varieties.

"The main focus was screening top early material coming out of our high-density CEA lettuce breeding program in Enkhuizen, Netherlands," John says. "At the Biophi R&D facility, we get a better glimpse of these varieties' performance in real-world conditions for Canadian and U.S. growers."

© Enza Zaden

© Enza Zaden

© Enza Zaden

© Enza Zaden

Dynamic lighting

Sollum's dynamic lighting technology also played a key role. "We were able to use the lighting as a tool to add pressure to the varieties in the screening and to replicate growing strategies seen in commercial production."

The trial helps commercial growers identify the varieties best suited to their operations, and helps Enza Zaden refine what it brings to market. For next year, John reveals that the company will launch three high-density varieties commercially: two green crispy types and one red crispy type. "The decision is supported by results from these trials, where we saw them outperform existing commercial material."

© Enza Zaden

© Enza Zaden

Buy Canada

As the trial supports Enza Zaden's goal of advancing market development through technical solutions and breeding innovation, and with all partners pleased with the collaboration, the partnership has been extended into 2026 with a full year of additional trials. "The whole group is passionate about being solution providers in the industry and aims to grow the market. We see lots of opportunity for growers in North America, for example, with the enthusiasm coming from the 'Buy Canada' movement."

For more information:

Enza Zaden

[email protected]

www.enzazaden.com

For more information:

Biophi

Email: [email protected]

https://biophi.ca/

For more information:

Sollum Technologies

sollumtechnologies.com