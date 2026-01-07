Maersk appoints new CFO and reshapes regional leadership

A.P. Moller – Maersk has announced changes to its executive and regional leadership structure, including the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and a reconfiguration of regional management roles. The changes are intended to support the company's ongoing strategic execution across global markets.

Maersk has appointed Robert Erni as its next Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board. He will succeed Patrick Jany, who has served as CFO for the past six years. Jany will oversee the year-end closing and the annual report, scheduled for announcement on 5 February, after which the transition will take effect. A handover period is planned during the first quarter.

© Maersk

"I would like to sincerely thank Patrick for his dedication and contributions, which have helped position the company for its next phase. On behalf of the leadership team, I wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk.

Patrick Jany stated, "It has been an exciting time to be part of Maersk, and the past six years have in many ways been truly unprecedented for the company. It has been a privilege to contribute to this transformation, and the time has now come for me to move on. I wish Maersk and my colleagues the very best moving forward on the journey."

Robert Erni is a Swiss national with more than 30 years of experience in finance roles across the global logistics sector. He spent 20 years at Kuehne+Nagel in various executive finance positions across multiple regions, later served as Group CFO of Panalpina until its acquisition by DSV, and most recently held the role of Group CFO at Dachser.

On joining Maersk, Erni commented, "I am truly excited to join Maersk, a company I have followed throughout my career and come to know from the customer side. Maersk is executing an ambitious and industry-defining strategy, and I look forward to contributing. I have always admired Maersk's culture, which aligns closely with my own values, both professionally and personally."

Alongside the CFO appointment, Maersk has announced changes to its regional leadership structure, effective from 1 January 2026. Ditlev Blicher will assume the role of Regional President for North America after leading the Asia-Pacific region since 2020. Scott Andrew Elliott, currently CFO for Asia-Pacific, has been appointed interim Regional President for the region.

Charles Van Der Steene has been appointed Regional Managing Director for the India subcontinent, the Middle East, and Africa, succeeding Richard Morgan, who will leave the company. Guillaume Sauzedde will take on the role of Regional Managing Director for Europe, while Antonio Dominguez continues as Regional Managing Director for Latin America.

Commenting on the changes, Clerc said, "In the past years, our regions have executed strongly against our strategic priorities, driving growth, increasing customer-centricity, and integrating acquired companies."

For more information:

Jesper Lov

Maersk

Email: [email protected]

www.maersk.com