Del Monte Pacific reports 10% sales growth in Asia

Del Monte Pacific Limited has reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half ended 31 October 2025, reflecting higher sales and profitability in its Asian and international operations following the deconsolidation of its U.S. business.

For the second quarter, sales from continuing operations increased by 10% year on year to US$234.9 million, while first-half sales rose 11% to US$438.6 million. Gross profit for the quarter increased by 37% to US$80.4 million, with gross margin expanding to 34.2%. Net profit reached US$16.8 million for the quarter, compared with much lower levels in the same period last year. Net debt declined to US$994.9 million as of 31 October 2025.

© Del Monte

Del Monte Philippines, Inc. (DMPI) remained the main contributor to results. Second-quarter sales at DMPI reached US$226.7 million, equivalent to PHP13.1 billion, representing a 12% increase in peso terms. Net profit rose to US$32.5 million, or PHP1.9 billion, up 63% compared with the prior year period. Sales growth in the Philippines was supported by demand for packaged pineapple and mixed fruit products.

In international markets, fresh pineapple exports recorded a 23% increase in sales during the quarter. For the first half of the financial year, DMPI reported sales of US$423.3 million, or PHP24.1 billion, up 10%, and net profit of US$56.3 million, or PHP3.2 billion, representing a 42% increase year on year.

The company reported that it maintained or increased market share across several food categories in the Philippines, including fruits, sauces, and ready-to-drink beverages. Mixed fruit products gained market share during the period. In North Asia, Del Monte reported a 51% share of the imported pineapple segment.

At the group level, management indicated that it is pursuing capital management initiatives focused on cash flow and working capital optimisation at DMPI. As of 31 October 2025, DMPI's net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 1.8 times, compared with 2.2 times a year earlier.

Del Monte Philippines is approaching its 100th year of operations, with its centennial scheduled for January 2026.

© Fresh Del MonteFor more information:

Iggy Sison

Del Monte Pacific

Tel: +63 2 8856 2888

Email: [email protected]

www.delmontepacific.com