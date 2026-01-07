Duncan Family Farms founder named 2025 Grower of the Year

Duncan Family Farms® announced that its founder, Arnott Duncan, has been named the 2025 Grower of the Year by the Organic Grower Summit (OGS). The honor was presented last week at the organization's annual event in Monterey, California, where Arnott was selected from four finalists.

The Grower of the Year award is one of the organic sector's most respected distinctions, recognizing individuals who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing organic agriculture. Award criteria include excellence in certified organic production, industry leadership, problem-solving in the face of environmental and regulatory challenges, and a proven track record of building soil health, reducing pests, and safeguarding food integrity.

© Duncan Family FarmsArnott Duncan

Arnott stood out to judges for his forward-thinking approach to addressing climate volatility and evolving growing conditions. Under his leadership, the company has expanded organic crop production into new regions, to create more resilient supply models and stabilize year-round availability. The company has also invested heavily in new technologies and advanced production methods, including:

Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) to extend seasons and deliver consistent, high-quality organic culinary herbs and microgreens—even in extreme climates like Arizona's peak summer heat.

An AI-enabled automated laser weeding system, designed to target weeds with precision while protecting cash crops. This innovation not only improves field efficiency and reduces dependency on hand labor but also reflects Arnott's long-held commitment to embracing new solutions that support organic principles.

"This award reflects the dedication and expertise of our entire team—not just me," said Arnott. "Organic farming is built on thousands of interconnected decisions, from soil health to harvest to how each product is packed. Those decisions are made by incredible people across Duncan Family Farms every single day. When we live our mission and values collectively, we're able to adapt, innovate, and meet challenges head-on. This award is a testament to them."

The recognition comes at a meaningful time for the company following years marked by weather volatility, industry consolidation, rising input costs, and rapid expansion into new growing regions. According to the company's leadership, the award offered a welcomed moment of pride and celebration.

"When the winner was announced, our entire team felt it," said Will Feliz, CEO of Duncan Family Farms. "We've pushed through some incredibly challenging years, and this honor confirms that all the effort, innovation, and resilience have mattered. We made sure to take the time with our team to celebrate and recognize their contributions."

Under Arnott's guidance, the company continues to expand its branded presence in organic herbs and microgreens throughout Arizona and surrounding states, marking a period of major growth and product innovation for the company.

For more information:

Duncan Family Farms

Tel: +1 (623) 853-9880

https://duncanfamilyfarms.com/