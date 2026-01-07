Ecuadorian papaya production was nearly wiped out by the Papaya ringspot virus

The collapse of Ecuadorian papaya exports was not due to a market adjustment but rather a sanitary crisis. Álex Bustos Guerra, the general manager of GreenControl-LA, explains that the country went from exporting 9,285 tons in 2011 to barely 200 kilos in 2024. This drastic decline is directly linked to the papaya ringspot virus (PRSV-P), which devastated the Hawaiian Solo Sunrise variety, which had dominated international trade.

© Green Control Left: Alex Bustos (left) in a field of Solo Sunrise papayas. Right: Passion Red papayas

Bustos stated that from 2000 to 2012, Ecuador's export volume remained stable at between 3,000 and 5,000 tons annually, reaching its all-time high. The decline began in 2013, and by 2017, the volume had decreased to 1,600 tons. The following year, it further dropped to 194 tons, and since then, the downward trend has continued without pause.

"The Solo Sunrise, which accounted for 95% of the export papaya, was highly susceptible to the virus. When the disease spread in the Santo Domingo region, supply collapsed. There was no research or quick response; the virus spread unchecked," Bustos said.

© Green Control Passion Red papayas

As the Solo Sunrise nearly disappeared, growers shifted to virus-tolerant varieties. Today, the most common variety is Mexican Passion Red, a large papaya weighing 2.5-3 kg, primarily cultivated for the local market because its size and shape do not meet export standards. Despite being a hybrid without genetic resistance to PRSV-P, it can sustain itself through the disease for production cycles lasting 1.5 to 2 years," he stated.

In contrast, the traditional Solo Sunrise produces fruit of approximately 600 g, which is ideal for export, but its susceptibility to the virus has completely halted its commercial production.

© Green Control SoloSunrise Samira papayas

The private sector is currently testing a new variant, SoloSunrise Samira, a transgenic line with viral insertions engineered for resistance. It's still under evaluation, but it could become an alternative more suitable for international markets in the future.

Bustos noted that, aside from limited public and private research, chemical control was misused, thereby encouraging the emergence of insect vector resistance. These insects no longer responded to insecticides, which facilitated the virus's spread. Despite Ecuador's strong institutions, such as Agrocalidad and INIAP, the expert emphasizes that the response was delayed.

© Green ControlSoloSunrise Samira papayas

When Ecuadorian papaya was no longer available in the international market, buyers quickly looked for alternative sources. At its peak, Peru was the primary destination, accounting for 24% of shipments in 2011 and rising to 45% in 2012. Other significant destinations included Belgium, the Netherlands, and Colombia. Currently, the small quantities produced are mainly for the Peruvian market and are transported by land.

For Bustos, the papaya case should serve as a warning: "Ecuador lives off agro-exports. Without research, early warnings, and responsible management of agrochemicals, any crop can collapse. The only way forward is to develop and evaluate resistant varieties."

For more information:

Alex Bustos Guerra

GreenControl-LA

Ecuador

Email: [email protected]

www.greencontrol-la.com