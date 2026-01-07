Leadership class wraps up at NYPS

The seventh Eastern Produce Council (EPC) Leadership Class topped off its 2025 program with a mix of valuable opportunities at the New York Produce Show and Conference (NYPS) last week. "The trade show and conference offer a perfect conclusion to our year of networking and education," said Susan McAleavey Sarlund, EPC executive director. "The learnings and connections the class made will continue on with them well into their future careers."

In New York, the class took part in the NYPS Cornell University Future-Leaders-In-Produce Foundational Excellence event, a career-building program providing insight into the industry. "Four of our current class members and one of our 2023 members participated on a panel led by Cynthia Haskins, president of the New York Apple Association," said McAleavey Sarlund. "They shared their experiences as well as ideas which really benefitted those who are young in their produce careers. Our class panel members included Stephanie Tramutola of A & J Produce Corp from the 2023 class. Current class members on the panel were: Marcus Albinder of Hudson River Fruit Distributors, Tyler Schneider of Cleveland Kitchen, Taylor Sears of LGS, and Matt Zapczynski of Idaho Potato Commission."

The class was also recognized at the Rising Stars and EPC Leadership Reunion Reception prior to the Opening Cocktail. All six prior classes were invited to the reception along with this year's class. Each current class participant received the Brené Brown Dare to Lead book along with a leadership pin. A pin was also given to all alumni at the reception. Additionally, the class was recognized at the Keynote Breakfast before walking the trade show floor.

© Eastern Produce CouncilEPC Leadership Class participants in a panel at NYPS Foundational Excellence event.

"Once again, at the New York Produce Show, the EPC Leadership program delivered on its promise to open the opportunity for our class to interact with many of the top leaders in our industry," said Vic Savanello, EPC Leadership committee chairman and vice president of merchandising & business development for Katzman Distribution.

The 2025 class activities began with a visit in March to the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market (PWPM) in Philadelphia, PA, followed by Holt Cargo Systems at the Port of Gloucester, NJ. In April, the class received training on FSMA 204 prior to the general EPC membership meeting at Topgolf in Edison, NJ. During April and May, the class participated in a five-session leadership series from Rutgers on Pathways for Aspiring Leaders. In September, the group met for an experiential learning opportunity on developing great leaders from the Rutgers Office of Continuing Professional Education at Holly House inside Rutgers Gardens in New Brunswick, NJ.

The EPC's program provides a dual-medium learning environment and includes various tours and classroom learning activities throughout the year. Nominations for the eighth Leadership Class open in January 2026.

