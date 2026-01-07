“We were looking to expand our berry platform while maintaining a strong Pacific Northwest anchor”

Two weeks ago, Twin River Berries announced the acquisition of Oregon Berry Packing. Both companies are Oregon based with deep ties into the Pacific Northwest berry industry. Twin River's partners grow blueberries in the states of Oregon and Washington. In addition, the company has an investment in raspberry production in Mexico and works closely with grower partners throughout the western U.S., as well as Peru, Mexico, and Chile. Ben Escoe, President and CEO of Twin River Berries, explains why the decision was made to purchase Oregon Berry Packing and the synergies the acquisition is expected to create.

For several years, Twin River has had a close working relationship with Oregon Berry Packing, which included the collaboration on new blueberry genetics in Oregon. In general, the two companies share several key characteristics. First of all, they are both berry-focused with a strong emphasis on blueberries. In addition, both are grower-rooted and vertically integrated across growing, packing, and selling. Another similarity is the emphasis on quality, reliability, innovation, and long-term relationships with customers and growers.

Expand berry platform

That close working relationship has now been solidified through acquisition. "At Twin River, we were looking to strengthen and expand our berry platform while maintaining a strong Pacific Northwest anchor," said Escoe. Bringing Oregon Berry into the Twin River family formalizes that partnership. Together, the companies expect to build on the existing work that has been done in blueberry genetics as well as in improving fruit quality and consistency. "Another synergy we expect to create from the acquisition is in packing and logistics," said Escoe. "Combining the Pacific Northwest packing and export capabilities from Oregon Berry Packing with the broader global sourcing and distribution network of Twin River is expected to strengthen our logistics position."

The partnership between the companies is also expected to have a positive impact on customers. "It is our intent to offer retailers and global buyers a more unified, year-round berry program with consistent specification, certifications, and service under a single, integrated platform."

Leadership

In terms of leadership, Ben Escoe will serve as President and CEO of both Twin River Berries and Oregon Berry Packing. Zane Coleman, currently COO of Twin River Berries, will serve as the COO of Oregon Berry Packing. Beyond that, the intent is to expand the company in a responsible way while maintaining the values and relationships Oregon Berry Packing has built over decades, emphasizing continuity for growers, employees, and customers.

"All in all, we are very excited to add a highly respected, long-established Pacific Northwest grower-packer to our global, year-round berry program," Escoe finished.

