New CEO for San Diego Farms

San Diego Farms (Fresh Origins®, BrightFresh® Microgreens) has announced the appointment of Greg Cyr as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Norma St.Amant, who is retiring after decades of service to the company. Cyr brings with him over 25 years of leadership experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry, with a focus on the produce and grocery sectors.

"This is an extraordinary time to join San Diego Farms," said Cyr. "With its trusted brands and unmatched product quality, the company is well-positioned for accelerated growth. I look forward to helping drive the momentum while ensuring we continue delivering exceptional value to our partners."

"Greg brings a powerful combination of experience, leadership, and innovation that make him the right leader to propel the company forward", said Matthew Garff, Chairman of the Board of Directors at San Diego Farms. "His strategic approach and operational expertise will play a key role in expanding capabilities and elevating the customer experience."