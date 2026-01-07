Looking back on 40 years of delivering produce

Markon Cooperative commemorated a landmark year in 2025, celebrating three significant anniversaries that reflect the company's commitment to quality, education, and industry partnership.

Founded in 1985, the company was created to elevate the fresh produce experience for foodservice operators by establishing specifications and standards tailored to their unique needs. Over four decades later, it continues to deliver high quality produce to its five cooperative member companies and their customers across North America.

"In 1985, our founders set out with a clear mission to raise the bar for fresh produce in foodservice," said Andy Hamilton, CEO of Markon Cooperative. "Forty years later, that focus remains unchanged. We are incredibly proud of our role in driving quality, consistency, and value on behalf of our members and the foodservice operators they support. This milestone year reflects both our history and our strong future ahead."

In August, the excitement continued with the 20th anniversary of the Markon Summit. Launched to support member sales teams with deeper product knowledge and stronger tools to grow fresh produce sales, the Summit has evolved into a dynamic learning and relationship-building event. This year's program demonstrated the powerful value of collaboration among members, suppliers, and company staff.

"We measure success by our ability to strengthen the entire supply chain," said Mark Shaw, vice president of operations. "The events embody the collaboration, transparency, and innovation that make the company unique. Working hand-in-hand with members, customers, and grower-shippers truly elevates the experience behind every case of produce."



The milestone year concluded with the 10th Annual Chef Summit in October. Designed for immersive culinary education, the three-day event brought member and operator chefs into the fields and facilities where the company's produce is grown and processed. The program culminated with a Taste of Markon, a farm-to-table dinner at Rancho Cielo, raising more than $35,000 to help support future culinary leaders and marking the highest fundraising total in the event's history.

A highlight video (above) capturing the spirit of the 40th anniversary celebration is available to share the organization's legacy of leadership in food safety, product differentiation, and supply chain excellence.

The company extends sincere appreciation to its members, supplier partners, customers, and culinary community for their continued support. The cooperative looks ahead with enthusiasm as it continues to evolve and deliver produce solutions for decades to come.

