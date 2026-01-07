New red kiwifruit variety extends sales season

Zespri has approved the commercialisation of an additional red kiwifruit variety, Red80, intended to extend the selling season of Zespri RubyRed kiwifruit. The decision follows a year in which the supply of RubyRed doubled, with more than three million trays sold in New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, and the United States.

Chief executive Jason Te Brake said the decision reflects ongoing work to expand the organisation's cultivar portfolio. He noted that the kiwifruit category has become increasingly competitive and that Zespri's customers seek a consistent supply across the green, gold, and red lines.

© Zespri

Red kiwifruit has a shorter storage life than green and gold, limiting the current RubyRed sales window to about eight weeks. Red80 matures later than the existing Red19 cultivar and stores for a longer period. The two varieties are expected to operate sequentially to maintain market presence for a longer duration.

Red19 was commercialised in 2019, and Zespri first sold commercial volumes of RubyRed kiwifruit in 2022. Distribution has expanded annually, and the fruit is now marketed in 13 countries. Zespri reports that around 30 percent of RubyRed buyers are new to kiwifruit.

Red80 was naturally bred by the Kiwifruit Breeding Centre, Zespri's joint venture with Plant and Food Research. Zespri currently has 20 kiwifruit, kiwiberry, and male pollinator varieties in pre-commercial trials through the breeding programme. The organisation said the expansion is intended to increase supply options and respond to shifting consumer preferences.

One hundred hectares of Red80 licence will be made available to growers in 2026, including through a cutover pool for existing Red19 growers. Commercial volumes of Red80 are expected in 2028.

