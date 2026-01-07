Bringing farmer's market sourcing into major retail

Foodshed.io, a technology-enabled platform that connects local farms with major retailers, announced the success of its collaborative "Farmers Market" in-store concept with Fresh Thyme Market, the Midwest-based grocer committed to fostering healthier communities. The pilot marks a step forward in bringing authentic, local agriculture into mainstream grocery aisles.

Working closely with Fresh Thyme, Foodshed.io integrated eight independent farms, ranging from small family operations to mid-sized growers, into six stores across the Chicago and Indianapolis regions. Farmers delivered their products directly to participating stores, enabling shoppers to access more than 27 distinct seasonal varieties typically found only at community farmers markets. More than 95 farm-to-store deliveries took place during the inaugural run.

© Fresh Thyme

"We were founded on a simple conviction: local farmers deserve stronger market access, and consumers deserve better food," said Dan Beckmann, CEO of Foodshed.io. "For too long, the traditional supply chain has made 'local' the exception rather than the rule. This program flips that model on its head. We're bringing farmers straight into major retail, and we're doing it with urgency, purpose and respect for the people who grow our food."

"It has long been our goal to provide guests with the freshness, variety, and quality of a true farmers market," said Anja Kauffman, director of produce and floral at Fresh Thyme Market. "Partnering with Foodshed.io allows us to strengthen relationships with local growers and bring their products directly to the communities we serve."

As demand for local sourcing continues to rise, the two companies plan to expand the "Farmers Market" concept into additional markets throughout the grocer's footprint next season.

For more information:

Dan Beckmann

Foodshed.io

[email protected]

https://foodshed.io/