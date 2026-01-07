"The fresh produce industry has become recognised as a key driver of the economy"

Anyone familiar with the fresh produce industry, especially if they have had dealings in South Africa, will recognise Anton Kruger, either at events in South Africa or in many, many different countries around the world, always sporting his South African scarf or colours. Anton has been CEO of the Fresh Produce Exporters Forum for very close to 14 years, and after his many years of service, he will retire from the post at the end of the year.

Anton had a very varied background before joining the FPEF and says he is an example to young people who are not sure what they want to study or which career to pursue:

"There is no need to think that you are going to be stuck in one place/career."

© Nichola McGregor | FreshPlaza.com

Anton at Fruit Logistica

Life before becoming CEO

Anton started his working life as a high school geography teacher, followed by becoming a radio broadcaster and TV newsreader, and then moving into managerial roles in the broadcasting industry. Both these careers were in Namibia, at that time still South West Africa.

From broadcasting, he moved to a University as the Director of Public Relations, where his roles included public relations and marketing (managing student recruitment, fundraising). Being an employee at the university gave him the opportunity to study part-time and for free for an MBA degree.

He was then "headhunted" to a Communications Manager position at one of South Africa's biggest life insurance companies based in Cape Town, before becoming General Manager, and doing another part-time university diploma, this time in Investment Management.

Due to restructuring, Anton was retrenched and unemployed for two years - in that time, he said he learnt a number of valuable life lessons; the biggest is that one's identity is not in one's job or job title. All is about relationships.

A short time later, he was again headhunted, this time to become 'Mr Ostrich' and moved to the ostrich capital of the world, Oudtshoorn, to become CEO of the South African Ostrich Business Chamber (SAOBC).

During some international events for various industries, which were organised by the South African Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), he met various fresh fruit exporters - never thinking that a few years later he would be part of that industry.

After eight years in Oudtshoorn, he and his wife felt that it was time to return to Cape Town. Anton saw the advertisement for the position of the FPEF CEO, applied…and the Board appointed him CEO.

© FPEF

The Grapefruit promo/in-store tasting was in Seoul, South Korea

Changes in the industry

"The first thing that caught my eye in the advertisement was that the CEO position was about Ethical Leadership, and that, linked to my research about the industry, which showed that this is a people-business where relationships are very important, prompted me to read further and apply," explains Anton. "The opportunity for more international travel also seemed exciting!"

Anton said some of the biggest changes he has seen over the years include the establishment of FruitSA as the umbrella body/one voice for the South African fruit Industry. The use of digital technology has also made huge advances during his time at FPEF.

"We also saw closer working and partnerships with the relevant Government departments to grow the country's economy and sustain the industry. More annual visits to the priority growth markets to assist with gaining market access. These visits also give more insight into the dynamics in each market. The fresh produce industry has also become recognised as a key driver of the economy, and thus we were part of the BRICS Business Forums."

Biggest challenges

"The biggest challenges we faced as an industry in my time as CEO have been the tariff and non-tariff trade barriers, such as the EU's CBS measures, the absence of Free Trade and/or Preferential Trade Agreements between South Africa and the growth markets in the ASEAN region. I also experienced the collapse of the logistics infrastructure, especially ports, rail, and road transport, during the years of State Capture. Fortunately, things are now starting to change for the better."

Interesting people

During his career in the fruit industry, Anton met many inspiring and interesting people, but the most famous person he ever met was during his time at the University when Nelson Mandela was invited to visit the campus and give a talk to the students. Anton picked him up from the airfield and was with him for the entire day, and later took him back to the helicopter. He was also privileged to have interviewed Sam Nujoma (the first President of Namibia) on the radio in Windhoek.

© Anton Kruger

Anton bodysurfing in the ocean in his hometown near Cape Town

Hobbies and interests

"I am addicted to body surfing and playing around in the waves of the cold Atlantic Ocean, wearing only my swimming costume. I am part of a group called Cold Joy, and we swim every day, winter and summer."

Anton also has a love for music; he and his wife met each other in the University choir and still enjoy going to performances of high-quality choirs.

"I still have some of my vinyl records from my young days of bands such as Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, the Beatles, Uriah Heep, and others. My turntable of my 1984 hi-fi set is still in good working order, and when I am back from overseas travel, I listen to some of these records and enjoy some South African wine. Our two children and six grandchildren share our love for music. We are fortunate that our children returned to South Africa after having studied post-graduate in Europe and live in Cape Town."

© FPEF

Anton with Minister Steenhuisen when the stone fruit protocol with China was signed a few weeks ago

What is next?

Anton is looking forward to enjoying some time at home after years of being out of the country for around 100 days each year.

"I am looking forward to being home more and utilising the "pensioners' discounts" at various places! However, I think I still have some value to add in the industry and would like to be involved (on a very small scale, not full time) in one or other way."

© FPEF

The surprise farewell function at the FPEF's AGM on 20 November

Anton's official last day at the FPEF will be 31 December, but he was bid farewell at the FPEF's Annual General Meeting on 20 December, where the FPEF staff arranged a surprise event for him. It included the attendance of the SA Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr. Ivan Meyer, various other representatives/friends from the industry, and his family.

"It was quite overwhelming and reconfirmed that the fresh fruit industry is, in essence, a people industry," he said.

He also wished his successor, Piet de Jager, every success, together with the new FPEF Board Chairman, Charl du Bois.

For more information:

Anton Kruger

FPEF

[email protected]