“Searching for the right pricing at the start of the Chilean kiwi season”

At SFI Rotterdam, the first Chilean Hayward kiwis have arrived. "The quality and taste are excellent," says Jan Marc Schulz. "It is just a matter of finding the right pricing. The prices paid to growers in Chile effectively force everyone to sell the kiwis at above 30 euros. At the same time, European kiwis are still being sold between 22 and 26 euros, while New Zealand kiwis are reportedly being offered at 34 euros. Because of these varying price levels, the market is still searching, which makes the start-up challenging."

© SFI Rotterdam

According to the importer, Chilean growers have been in a strong position over the past five years, as many hectares were previously removed in favour of cherry production. "But that trend has reversed, so I expect there will be more supply from Chile in the foreseeable future, and growers will then no longer be able to demand the same conditions."

SFI expects weekly arrivals until the end of the season in October. "It always remains to be seen what volumes will come to Europe. India is a major market for sizes 36 and smaller, but we expect volumes similar to last year," says Jan Marc. "We have been active in importing highly valued kiwi brands for many years and have a healthy mix of retail and wholesale customers in our sales."

For more information:

Jan Marc Schulz

SFI Rotterdam

Mercuriusweg 12B

3113 AR Schiedam

[email protected]

www.sfifruit.com