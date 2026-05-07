Hawaiian industry invited to help create Papaya Research and Promotion Board

The Papaya Board Working Group is inviting Hawaiian papaya growers, shippers, and industry stakeholders to participate in an upcoming Zoom call focused on creating a performance-based research and promotion board for the U.S. papaya industry.

The session will provide insights into:

Market background

Hawaiian producer's role in board creation and leadership

How to create national papaya promotion board

"We want more U.S. consumers to buy papayas. No one is talking to these consumers about papayas. We want to help consumers fall in love with papayas and we believe we can do that best as an industry working together," said Lance Peterson, president of Super Starr International.

Event details:

Date: May 27, 2026

Time: 12 pm, Hawaii, Aleutia Standard Time

Location: Zoom

Cost: No cost

Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with the organizers, ask questions, and explore how the industry can work together to better teach consumers about papayas. This Zoom is geared specifically to papaya producers, shippers, and marketers.

Who should attend:

Growers and grower-shippers

Marketing and sales executives

Industry stakeholders interested in expanding market reach

"The papaya industry deserves a stronger presence in the market. We have seen how mangos and avocado expanded their market by working together. We want to work together with the Hawaiian producers to grow the papaya market," said Hector del Pazo, CEO Proexport Papaya C. A.

For more information:

William Watson

Papaya Board Working Group

Tel: +1 (407) 415-5752

[email protected]