Mexico introduces new avocado and berry export certification rules

Mexico has approved a new certification framework for agroexports ahead of the upcoming review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), introducing labor and environmental verification requirements for products including avocados and berries.

The measure incorporates labor and environmental compliance mechanisms into exports of high-value agricultural products. According to the government, the objective is to align exports with labor standards and deforestation-free production requirements linked to international trade commitments.

The Ministry of Labor is currently preparing the framework, while the Velagro digital platform, through which certificates will be issued, is expected to launch in the coming months. The system will begin with a 12-month pilot program focused on avocado exporters before gradually expanding to other products.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said the certification system is intended to verify worker numbers and labor compliance, including registration with the Mexican Social Security Institute.

"That is one part, and it greatly helps guarantee the labor rights of agricultural workers, of farm laborers. In addition, we are launching a justice plan for San Quintin, an integrated support model for agricultural workers," she said.

According to the Directorate General of the Agrifood and Fisheries Information Service (SIAP), Mexico's agroindustry reached US$167.8 billion in the second quarter of 2025, representing 9.1 per cent of national GDP.

Avocado exports generate more than US$3.5 billion annually, with the United States receiving over 80 per cent of exported volume. Between January and March this year, avocado exports to the U.S. reached 180,032 tons, a 33 per cent increase year-on-year.

Berry production in Mexico exceeds 1 million tons annually, concentrated mainly in Michoacán, Jalisco, and Baja California. During the first nine months of 2025, berry exports reached 441,000 tons with a value of around US$2.4 billion.

Environmental concerns remain part of the discussion surrounding the sector's expansion. According to Mexico's National Forest Monitoring System, around 44,000 hectares of forest are lost annually due to agricultural land conversion. Between 2001 and 2018, Michoacán lost 269,676 hectares of forest land, with 23.16 per cent converted to agriculture.

Industry groups have raised concerns about implementation, audit requirements, logistics, and certification procedures. Jorge Esteve of the National Agricultural Council said the number of producers requiring certification would be extensive.

Researchers have also questioned whether the certification framework alone will adequately address environmental and social impacts linked to agricultural expansion.

Source: Mexico Business News