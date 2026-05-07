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Florida growers advised to shift from citrus to papayas

Experts from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF-IFAS) say papayas may offer Florida growers an alternative to citrus as pest and disease pressure continues to affect traditional citrus production.

According to Forest Hecker, a Florida Friendly Landscaping community educator with UF-IFAS in Sarasota County, citrus trees are facing increasing pressure from pests and diseases that currently have less impact on papaya production.

"Citrus, most of which are from Southeast Asia, they kind of really excelled here when there were no pests and diseases impacting them," Hecker said.

"But we've got those diseases now, while papaya is a more traditional, resilient fruit that has been grown here for thousands and thousands of years."

Hecker noted that papayas are still exposed to pests and diseases, although none currently have the same impact as citrus greening.

Changing climate conditions in Florida are also influencing crop suitability across the state. According to UF-IFAS, warmer and more tropical conditions are affecting which fruit crops perform best.

Hecker said peaches generally perform better under cooler conditions, while mangoes are more suited to warmer climates. The Suncoast region currently remains suitable for both crop types.

Source: ABC 7

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