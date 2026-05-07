Berry Buddies land in 7-Eleven stores nationwide

Good news for snackers: fresh, flavor-packed Naturipe Berry Buddies are landing in 7-Eleven stores nationwide, bringing a better-for-you option to the place people already turn for quick bites. Whether it's a school run, a mid-day office break, or a stop on a long drive, Berry Buddies make it easy to enjoy something fresh, fun, and genuinely delicious on the go.

America is snacking more than ever, with nearly half of consumers (48.8%) snacking three or more times per day, and healthful options rising quickly in popularity. About 64.1% of snackers today seek snacks they believe are good for them, a trend driven by wellness priorities and flavorful choices that satisfy without compromise.

© Naturipe Farms

Berry Buddies pair fresh Naturipe berries with tasty and fun ingredients in easy-to-enjoy packs designed for every snacking moment. Available in three craveable combinations, like juicy blueberries with mini pancakes and maple syrup or crunchy pretzels with grapes and cheddar, these packs deliver balanced energy in every bite.

"Berry Buddies make snacking both simple and exciting," said Steven Ware, Vice President and General Manager of Naturipe Value Added Fresh. "Now available in one of the nation's biggest convenience store networks, they help busy families and snack lovers everywhere enjoy fresh fruit in a way that fits today's lifestyle."

For more information:

Naturipe Farms

[email protected]

www.naturipefarms.com