Caramelised onions, pickled rings, and shallots

The European processed onion market is developing positively. Marcel Coulier, commercial manager at the Dutch company, Smits Uien, says local demand is stable and exports are robust. "There's high export demand which we can meet well, both quality and quantity-wise," he says. In early March, the company was still working with last year's harvest, which, according to Marcel, is of good quality. For white onions, he expects year-round availability from Smits Uien's own harvest, while for red onions, the company will switch to imports from Egypt later on.

Merging with Mol Fresh Food in 2024 has increased processing capacity and created new sales opportunities. "We are now performing well in the United Kingdom and France and are just about to start deliveries to Scandinavia."

© Smits Uien

Developing markets

Processed onions only keep for about 12 days, so Smits Uien focuses mainly on Europe. Germany is a key market, but other regions offer growth opportunities, too. The degree of development varies greatly per country. "In the Netherlands, convenience has been widely adopted, but in places like Germany and France, they're still in the early stages," says Marcel.

In the UK, buyers often first switch from unprocessed to peeled onions, while in Scandinavia, they immediately choose sliced products. Marcel, thus, still sees much potential. "We can help develop those markets." He also sees opportunities for products like shallots, which few countries offer as processed.

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Convenience and quality

There is a rising demand for convenience, especially in the hospitality and foodservice sectors. "There is a need for high-quality semi-finished products," says Coulier. Products like caramelized onions or pickled onion rings save time and labor, while still offering a high level of quality. "Consumers and chefs want convenience, but they don't want to compromise on flavor." That calls for a broad, innovative product range.

Securing sufficient volumes and quality remains a major challenge. "Without good onions, you can't deliver anything," Marcel explains. Here, collaborating with growers is important. "We can boast a strong relationship with our growers." Internal collaboration is also vital. "Together, we ensure that we meet our commitments and continue to serve our customers," he continues.

© Smits Uien

Confidence in the future

Despite these daily challenges, Marcel remains optimistic. "Onions are still the most widely consumed vegetable in the world." He adds that there are still plenty of growth opportunities, both in new markets and with existing clients. "We can still introduce our products to many buyers," Marcel concludes. That combination of robust exports, growing demand for convenience, and expansion in Europe points to a bright future for Smits Uien. (MW)

For more information:

Smits Uien

Elbe 33-37

2491 BT Den Haag

Tel: +31 (0)70 3271061

[email protected]

www.smitsuien.nl