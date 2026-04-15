Minions-inspired snacks, salads and vegetable kits unveiled

Taylor Farms has launched its new line of fresh snacks, salads, and vegetable kits inspired by Illumination's Minions. This collaboration between Taylor Farms, Universal Products & Experiences and Illumination coincides with the new chapter in Illumination's animated universe, Minions & Monsters, hitting theaters July 1, 2026.

"Illumination's Minions are a global phenomenon with broad cross-generational appeal," said Bryan Jaynes, senior vice president of product. "With the new film's release just around the corner, we're thrilled to offer products that bring moments of joy and connection to families nationwide."

© Taylor Farms

The new product line includes eight licensed items:

Crunch Pak Minions Snack Tray: movie theater flavor inspired with sweet apples, tart apples, brown sugar caramel dip, and buttery half-popped popcorn bites.

Crunch Pak Minions Snack Tray: sweet apples, butter flavored pretzel braids, and string cheese.

Crunch Pak Sweet Apple Slices: sweet, sliced apples in a family-sized bag.

Taylor Farms Minions Pesto Pastability with Chicken Ready-to-Eat Salad Bowl: rotini pasta, grilled white meat chicken, spinach, grape tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and creamy pesto dressing.

Taylor Farms Minions Caribbean Crunch Salad Kit: baby greens, carrots, sliced almonds, diced banana bits, and creamy tropical dressing made with seed-oil-free olive oil.

Taylor Farms Minions Caesar Mini Chopped Salad Kit: romaine lettuce, buttery half-popped popcorn bites with creamy Caesar dressing.

Taylor Farms Minions Cauliflower n' Cheese: fresh cauliflower florets with ready-to-prepare mac n' cheese mix. Just add milk and butter for a side dish in minutes.

Taylor Farms Minions Broccoli n' Cheese: broccoli florets with ready-to-prepare mac n' cheese mix. Just add milk and butter for a side dish in minutes.

"This initiative reflects years of strong collaboration between Taylor Farms and Crunch Pak," said Brian Modena, vice president of snacks. "Crunch Pak brings incredible expertise, and Taylor Farms is thrilled to collaborate with their team." © Taylor Farms"Crunch Pak's Fresh Licensing platform helps make fresh food more fun and accessible for children and families while driving growth for retailers," said Ozgur Koc, head of licensing, Crunch Pak.

The new Minions line is a key component of Taylor Farms' broader strategy to expand its licensed product portfolio and drive category excitement. Consumer testing has shown significant purchase intent. The launch will be supported by omnichannel marketing, including in-store promotions, digital campaigns, and studio tie-ins.

The products will be available nationwide May 2026.

For more information:

Taylor Farms

[email protected]

https://www.taylorfarms.com/