New ZERO line meets consumer needs for food attributes

Taylor Farms has launched Taylor Farms ZERO™, a platform designed to meet the growing consumer demand for seed-oil-free products.

Taylor Farms ZERO products do not contain seed oils, including soybean or canola. They are made with dressings, dips, and ingredients that use alternative oils such as olive and avocado oil.

"Produce consumers are asking for more alternative dressing and dip options, along with greater ingredient transparency," said Bryan Jaynes, senior vice president of product. "As consumers are increasingly discerning and seeking specific food attributes, this demand is driving the category forward and we're committed to empowering them with more choices." © Taylor FarmsThese products include:

Taylor Farms ZERO Seed-Oil-Free Aged Parmesan Salad Kit – baby greens, cheese and garlic crouton crumbles made with avocado oil, shaved aged parmesan cheese and cheese and pepper vinaigrette made with olive oil.

Taylor Farms ZERO Seed-Oil-Free Italian Chopped Salad Kit – romaine lettuce, green and red cabbage, kale, carrots, green onion, cheese and garlic crouton crumbles made with avocado oil, shaved aged parmesan and Italian vinaigrette made with olive oil. This salad contains zero grams of added sugar.

Taylor Farms ZERO Seed-Oil-Free Tropical Crunch Chopped Salad Kit – romaine lettuce, radicchio, island-style crouton crumbles made with avocado oil, roasted diced almonds, diced banana bits and creamy tropical dressing made with olive oil.

Taylor Farms ZERO Seed-Oil-Free Veggies & Dip Snack Pack – carrots, tomatoes, broccoli with cheesy parmesan dip made with olive oil.

"By using avocado oil with its mild nutty flavor and olive oil with its full-bodied appeal, we are incorporating new non-seed-oil ingredients for consumers to enjoy," added Charis Neves, vice president of innovation and product.

The products are available nationwide now with additional seed-oil-free products expected to launch in the coming months.

For more information:

Taylor Farms

[email protected]

www.taylorfarms.com