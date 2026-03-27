The global geopolitical landscape has raised production costs for prepared fruits and vegetables by 5%

The international geopolitical situation, especially the conflict in the Middle East, is causing increased volatility in the prices of fuel, fertilizers, plastics, energy, and other inputs used to produce and distribute pre-packaged convenience fruits and vegetables. This has led to an estimated 5% increase in costs, though the exact impact may vary depending on each operator's circumstances, according to the Spanish Association of Ready-to-Eat Washed Fruit and Vegetables AFHORFRESH.

© Fepex

The prepared fruit and vegetable sector, which involves fresh, washed, cut, and packaged products ready for consumption, is highly impacted by fluctuations in input prices. These products require specialized industrial processes and efficient logistics to maintain freshness and supply consistency. Because of these factors, the sector is especially vulnerable to changes in energy costs and the prices of packaging and logistics materials.

© Fepex

The companies in the sector grouped in AFHORFRESH continue to implement all available measures to mitigate these effects, aiming to maintain the levels of service, quality, and supply continuity that characterize our products.

AFHORFRESH, part of Fepex, accounts for over 95% of this category's sales in Spain.

For more information: www.fepex.es