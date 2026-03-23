Advanced technology for extracting arils and optimizing production space

"This machine was launched in September 2023 and has been a great success. Units have been sold in Italy and abroad, particularly in Switzerland, Spain, Poland, Cyprus, the Netherlands, and India," says Riccardo Daniele, the sales manager for the Italian market, while presenting the SM2, a machine developed by PND for the extraction of arils from pomegranates.

Pomegranates are currently in high demand from food companies, as well as from the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. To meet the processing needs of this market segment, PND, an Italian company dedicated to manufacturing machinery for the fruit and vegetable sector since 2000, has developed a compact system with a production capacity of six fruits per minute. Its stainless steel structure is specifically designed for small- to medium-sized production thanks to its manual loading and small footprint.

© PND Costruz. Elettromeccaniche Srl

© PND Costruz. Elettromeccaniche SrlFirst, the operating cycle cuts the product in half and places it between two processing heads. A mechanical system operates via a lever that intermittently applies pressure to the fruit through a membrane, detaching the arils while keeping them intact.

"The machine can be sold individually or with a pre-washing tank, which we highly recommend. This allows the fruit to drain naturally and softens the peel," the expert explains, illustrating the possible technical configurations. At the customer's request, a cutting table and an outlet belt can be added to separate the arils from the inner white membrane in clean water. The system was recently upgraded with new technology that replaced the old manual system with an automatic opening release mechanism. This upgrade allows the line operator to save time.

All components that come into contact with the product are made of easily replaceable, food-grade materials. Reducing the number of mechanical moving parts makes cleaning and maintenance easier and faster.

© PND Costruz. Elettromeccaniche Srl

The system's reliability is demonstrated by the processors' operational data. A customer company operating in Switzerland shared some insights on integrating the machine, purchased in 2024, into its processes: "Thanks to its simple mechanical structure, the system has proven to be extremely reliable. It guarantees intuitive operation, minimal maintenance, and fast cleaning procedures. In fact, we ordered two more units last year. The machine's size makes it suitable for processing workshops where efficiency and space management are crucial for operational continuity."

© PND Costruz. Elettromeccaniche Srl

Industry professionals will have the opportunity to view the SM2 grinder, displayed alongside the SS8 universal cutter and the MPC benchtop cutter, at upcoming industry events. PND will be present at Propak Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from 31 March to 2 April; at Djazagro in Algiers, Algeria, from 12 to 15 April; and at Macfrut in Rimini, Italy, from 21 to 23 April, in Hall B1, Stand 195. Sales Manager Riccardo Daniele and Technical Manager Alessandro Cascone will be in attendance.

"Our company has invested in innovation and specializes in designing and developing advanced systems for fresh-cut produce companies and the well-established canned, frozen, and dehydrated food industries. We operate on a global scale and are always quick to provide maintenance, whether routine or emergency. Our company's specialty is listening to the customer. We provide prompt responses and competitive solutions to our buyers, offering processing lines designed according to their needs and requirements," concludes Riccardo Daniele.

For more information:

PND - Fruit Processing Machinery

Via Brancaccio, 11

84018 Scafati (SA) - Italy

+39 0818509368

[email protected]

www.pndsrl.it